The Prisons Care and Counselling Association (PRISCA) has appealed to the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to ensure it conducts an effective voter registration exercise in correctional facilities.
Prisons Care and Counselling Association Executive Director Godfrey Malembeka says ECZ must ensure it registers all inmates eligible to vote in the allocated period of 3 days.
Speaking to ZNBC news in a telephone interview today, Mr. Malembeka said inmates should not be denied an opportunity to exercise their right to vote in the 2021 General election by failing to register them as voters.
He said the Voter registration exercise for inmates was initially supposed to be conducted in a period of 1 week but that it was reduced to 3 days.
Mr. Malembeka also urged the ECZ to run awareness messages on radio and television sensitising inmates about the scheduled voter registration to be conducted in their correctional facilities.
He further said the Department of National Registration and Passports should have had a special programme to issue National Registration Cards to inmates who have lost or are not in possession of NRCs.
Mr. Malembeka said his Association had conducted inspections on 30 correctional facilities in the country and that a lot of inmates were found NOT to be in possession of NRCs.
PRISCA Godfrey Malembeka need to spell out how prisoners will be sensitised to vote. These prisoners deserve more than a token of registering as voters. Their needs are beyond this vote and government need to address vexing challenges that prisoners face while serving their sentences. So, who will be allowed to campaign in these prisons and correcting centers. Our take is that all political parties must be allowed to go in there and campaign freely as per democratic norms. However, we have heard PF threats of not allowing other parties to go in prisons to campaign. Should this be the case Mr Malembeka will be held responsible and account to the Zambians people. Prisoners deserve to vote for a party of their choice as well.
This is a very “booed” policy.
Prisoners are vulnerable and will be exploited by the rulers.
I have a bad feeling about this move it’s likely to bring a lot of pre & post election conflicts. What will be the modus operandi in terms of campaigns? The current ECZ leadership doesn’t inspire trust & posterity will judge the harshly.
I think prisoners can as well be granted conjugal rights which are even more crucial because here you are dealing with nature. Wonders never cease! So these politicians will go and campaign in prisons and say “if you vote for us we will pardon you”………..my foot!