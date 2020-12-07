9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, December 7, 2020
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

HH pays glowing tribute to the country’s musicians for allegedly rejecting PF’s bribes

By Chief Editor
41 views
3
Headlines HH pays glowing tribute to the country's musicians for allegedly rejecting...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

United Party for National Development (UPND) leader, Hakainde Hichilema has paid glowing tribute to the country’s musicians for braving the hard economic times and refusing to fall into the trap of being bribed by the ruling Patriotic Front (PF).

Speaking when he graced the ‘HH Roadshow Fundraising Braii’ at Kool Park lodge in Chilanga, he stated that artistes played a critical role in enlightening the masses and educating them over the numerous happenings of society through music.

“Your trust and confidence in us will never be abused and we’ll not let you down…kwashala fye panono (there’s little time remaining before we cross over) because music is the best communicator; it is the best platform and your music has given us strength to soldier on and we’ll continue to fight until we achieve that which the people of Zambia want,” He said.

The UPND leader also pledged a K50, 000 contribution towards the artistes and hoped that the contribution would go a long way in aiding them carry out their functions with ease.

“You’ve done a great job through this party, UPND. Am aware that some of your colleagues who are associated with these ‘Mwankoles’ are getting cash handouts, but you have refused to sell yourselves like vitumbuwa (fritters) at markets! We salute you…we salute you for that! You’ve shown strength; you’ve shown a sense of purpose by singing for change, freedom and the UPND,” Mr Hichilema exclaimed.

He assured the artistes of a better future in the industry once he assumes office in 6-months-time saying artistes played a critical role in ensuring that the voice of the voiceless masses was heard through music.

He also told the artistes that their trust in the UPND would soon pay off.

“You’ve worked towards what you want and I can assure you that you’ll get what you want, very soon, because what you want is what the people of Zambia want. The people of Zambia want a better life and you are leading the way through the tremendous work you’ve done for us by singing,” He added.

Mr. Hichilema also He called on the country’s artistes to ensure that they pressure the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to extend the ongoing voter registration exercise which is scheduled to end on the 12th of this month.

Previous articleAiling Nkana Sideline Chabinga
Next article6000 benefit from COVID-19 social cash in Kalulushi

3 COMMENTS

  3. HH is not different from PF. Both of you are abusing musicians for political ends. No wonder i don’t take part in politics. Let others vote

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Reject politicians sowing seeds of tribalism and regionalism, Lusambo tells Church

Patriotic Front Copperbelt mobilization coordinator Hon Bowman Lusambo has called on the church to reject politicians sowing seeds of...
Read more
Rural News

Farmers urged to plant certified seed in the face of climate Change

Chief Editor - 0
The Ministry of Agriculture in Lundazi district of Eastern province has advised farmers to adhere to good agriculture practices and plant certified seed...
Read more
General News

6000 benefit from COVID-19 social cash in Kalulushi

Chief Editor - 0
A total of six thousand people have benefited from the emergency social cash transfer programme in Kalulushi district. Provincial Social Welfare Officer...
Read more
Headlines

HH pays glowing tribute to the country’s musicians for allegedly rejecting PF’s bribes

Chief Editor - 3
United Party for National Development (UPND) leader, Hakainde Hichilema has paid glowing tribute to the country's musicians for braving the hard economic times and...
Read more
Feature Sports

Ailing Nkana Sideline Chabinga

sports - 2
Nkana have sent Coach Manfred Chabinga on forced leave. The defending FAZ Super Division champions have sent Chabinga on leave barely seven competitive games...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zambia committed to continental trade integration-President Lungu

Headlines Chief Editor - 11
President Edgar Lungu has called for the acceleration of the development of modern border infrastructure and port facilities to support the continent’s transition to...
Read more

Religious Minister condemns the habit of posting semi nude photos on social media by Zambians

Headlines Chief Editor - 240
The Government has condemned the immoral habit by some people of posting nude photos on various social media platforms. Minister of National Guidance and Religious...
Read more

President Lungu to attend AU virtual summit

Headlines Chief Editor - 18
President Edgar Lungu is this weekend expected to attend an African Union (AU) Heads of State and Government virtual summit on Africa Continental...
Read more

Lusambo calls for Extension of Voter Registration Date as ECZ Announces 4.2 million Registered Voters

Headlines Chief Editor - 25
Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has urged the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to consider extending working hours in all voter registration centres to...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.