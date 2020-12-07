United Party for National Development (UPND) leader, Hakainde Hichilema has paid glowing tribute to the country’s musicians for braving the hard economic times and refusing to fall into the trap of being bribed by the ruling Patriotic Front (PF).

Speaking when he graced the ‘HH Roadshow Fundraising Braii’ at Kool Park lodge in Chilanga, he stated that artistes played a critical role in enlightening the masses and educating them over the numerous happenings of society through music.

“Your trust and confidence in us will never be abused and we’ll not let you down…kwashala fye panono (there’s little time remaining before we cross over) because music is the best communicator; it is the best platform and your music has given us strength to soldier on and we’ll continue to fight until we achieve that which the people of Zambia want,” He said.

The UPND leader also pledged a K50, 000 contribution towards the artistes and hoped that the contribution would go a long way in aiding them carry out their functions with ease.

“You’ve done a great job through this party, UPND. Am aware that some of your colleagues who are associated with these ‘Mwankoles’ are getting cash handouts, but you have refused to sell yourselves like vitumbuwa (fritters) at markets! We salute you…we salute you for that! You’ve shown strength; you’ve shown a sense of purpose by singing for change, freedom and the UPND,” Mr Hichilema exclaimed.

He assured the artistes of a better future in the industry once he assumes office in 6-months-time saying artistes played a critical role in ensuring that the voice of the voiceless masses was heard through music.

He also told the artistes that their trust in the UPND would soon pay off.

“You’ve worked towards what you want and I can assure you that you’ll get what you want, very soon, because what you want is what the people of Zambia want. The people of Zambia want a better life and you are leading the way through the tremendous work you’ve done for us by singing,” He added.

Mr. Hichilema also He called on the country’s artistes to ensure that they pressure the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to extend the ongoing voter registration exercise which is scheduled to end on the 12th of this month.