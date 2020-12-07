9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, December 7, 2020
Nchanga Rangers End Winless Spell

Nchanga Rangers have thumped Zesco Shockers 7-0 at home in Chingola to end a five-match winless run in the FAZ National Division 1.

Defender Moses Mwaba and striker Ivin Mulenga registered a brace apiece with Mangani Phiri, Simon Ng’ombe and Friday Konga contributing a goal each.

Brave took a 2-0 lead into the first half before netting five more in the last half of this round eight match played at Nchanga Stadium.

Nchanga’s third win of the season moved them three places up to six position on 12 points after playing eight matches.

Elsewhere on Sunday, leaders Chambishi missed a chance to open a two point lead when forcing a 1-1 home draw against Mpulungu Harbour in Chambishi.

Chambishi stayed top with 17 points on better goal difference ahead of City of Lusaka who remained second after settling for a 1-1 home draw against Livingstone Pirates.

Kafue Celtic remains third on the table with 15 points despite losing 1-0 at Konkola Blades in Chililabombwe.

FAZ National Division 1 Week 8

MUZA FC 1-1 National Assembly

ZESCO Malaiti 0-0 Kansanshi Dynamos

Chambishi 1-1 Mpulungu Harbour

Nchanga Rangers 7-0 ZESCO Shockers

Mufulira Wanderers 1-0 Gomes

City of Lusaka 1-1 Livingstone Pirates

Konkola Blades 1-0 Kafue Celtic

Trident 2-0 Police College

KYSA vs Kashikishi Warriors (Postponed)

