Nchanga Rangers have thumped Zesco Shockers 7-0 at home in Chingola to end a five-match winless run in the FAZ National Division 1.
Defender Moses Mwaba and striker Ivin Mulenga registered a brace apiece with Mangani Phiri, Simon Ng’ombe and Friday Konga contributing a goal each.
Brave took a 2-0 lead into the first half before netting five more in the last half of this round eight match played at Nchanga Stadium.
Nchanga’s third win of the season moved them three places up to six position on 12 points after playing eight matches.
Elsewhere on Sunday, leaders Chambishi missed a chance to open a two point lead when forcing a 1-1 home draw against Mpulungu Harbour in Chambishi.
Chambishi stayed top with 17 points on better goal difference ahead of City of Lusaka who remained second after settling for a 1-1 home draw against Livingstone Pirates.
Kafue Celtic remains third on the table with 15 points despite losing 1-0 at Konkola Blades in Chililabombwe.
FAZ National Division 1 Week 8
MUZA FC 1-1 National Assembly
ZESCO Malaiti 0-0 Kansanshi Dynamos
Chambishi 1-1 Mpulungu Harbour
Nchanga Rangers 7-0 ZESCO Shockers
Mufulira Wanderers 1-0 Gomes
City of Lusaka 1-1 Livingstone Pirates
Konkola Blades 1-0 Kafue Celtic
Trident 2-0 Police College
KYSA vs Kashikishi Warriors (Postponed)
