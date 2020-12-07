Nkana, Green Eagles and Napsa Stars will all enjoy first leg home dates in the second round of their respective continental games over the festive season.

Nkana ,who advanced 1-0 on aggregate after a 0-0 home draw against Bantu FC of Lesotho on December 5, will play Petro Athletico of Angola in Kitwe on December 22 and away on January 5 in Luanda.

Winner over both legs will qualify to the group stage while the loser will be relegated to the CAF Confederation Cup third stage.

Nkana ,who sidelined coach Manfred Chabinga 24 hours after their poor display in the home draw against Bantu, are Zambia’s sole representative in the CAF Champions League.

This is after debutants Forest Rangers lost 2-0 away in Libreville, Gabon to AS Bouenguidi on Saturday to bow out by the same aggregate score line.

But Napsa and Eagles marched on in the CAF Confederation Cup following 4-1 and 2-1 home wins in Lusaka over Ngazi FC of The Comoros on Saturday and Burundi club Musongati on Sunday respectively.

Napsa will host UD Songo of Mozambique on December 22 while Eagles away Cotonsport of Cameroon on December 23.

Eagles qualified after a 4-3 aggregate win over Musongati.

Winner will advance to the third round where they will be drawn against CAF Champions League pre-group stage losers for a place in that second tier competitions league round.

WEEKEND SCORECARD

FAZ SUPER DIVISION

WEEK 8

05/12/2020

Nkwazi 1(Stephen Mutama)-Indeni 0

Young Green Eagles 1-Green Buffaloes 0

Zesco United 1(Donashano Malama 29′)-Prison Leopards 0

Buildcon 1(Wilmore Haatembo 55′)-Zanaco

06/12/2020

Lusaka Dynamos 1(Collins Sikombe 90′)-Kitwe United 1(Teddy Osok 2′)



CAF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

05/11/2020

Kitwe

*Nkana 0- Bantu FC 0

*Nkana advance 1-0 on aggregate

06/11/2020

Libreville

*AS Bouenguidi 2(Floriss Ndjave 47′,Junhior Aubiang 56′)- Forest Rangers 0

*AS Bouenguidi advance 2-0 on agg

CAF CONFEDERATION CUP

05/11/2020

National Heroes Stadium, Lusaka

*Napsa Stars 4(Emmanuel Mayuka 28′, Jacob Ngulube 45′,Daniel Adoko 70′,Chanda Mushili 72′)- Ngazi FC 1(Fadhula Botomanga 35′ pen)

*Napsa advance 9-2 on agg

06/11/2020

Nkoloma Stadium,Lusaka

*Green Eagles 2(Liniker Mwikisa 41′,Joseph Kanema 52′)-Musongati 1(Eric Ndizeye 11′)

*Eagles advance 4-3 on agg