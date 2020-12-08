9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, December 8, 2020
type here...
General News
Updated:

Government condemns brutal killing of grade 12 pupil

By Chief Editor
41 views
0
General News Government condemns brutal killing of grade 12 pupil
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The government has deeply condemned the killing of a grade 12 pupil of Lusaka’s Kabulonga Boys Secondary School by suspected pupils from a named school.

National Guidance and Religious Affairs Minister, Godfridah Sumaili laments that what transpired in the incident involving Kabulonga Boys Secondary pupil is unacceptable and should not be tolerated.

ZANIS reports that Reverend Sumaili was speaking when she paid a courtesy call on Northern Province Minister, Bwalya Chungu, in Kasama today.

“We are deeply saddened that the life of a young boy was lost in such a manner, we are appealing to the parents to ensure their children are brought up in a peaceful environment for them to be responsible citizens,” she stated.

She said upholding of Christian values should start from homes where parents are expected to instill good morals in their children.

“Training of children should start from home. Parents have a bigger role to play in the upbringing of children,” She added.

“This should not be condoned in a Christian nation and we shall not accept such conducts,” Rev Sumaili said.

A 17-year old grade 12 pupil was allegedly murdered by a group of pupils from Twin Palm Secondary School in Lusaka.

And Northern Province Minister Chungu Bwalya echoed the need for concerted effort in fighting violence.

Previous articleWEEKEND SCORECARD: Continental Home Advantage For Nkana, Napsa & Eagle

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Government condemns brutal killing of grade 12 pupil

The government has deeply condemned the killing of a grade 12 pupil of Lusaka’s Kabulonga Boys Secondary School by...
Read more
Feature Sports

WEEKEND SCORECARD: Continental Home Advantage For Nkana, Napsa & Eagle

sports - 2
Nkana, Green Eagles and Napsa Stars will all enjoy first leg home dates in the second round of their respective continental games over the...
Read more
Feature Sports

Champions Zambia Beat Comoros At 2020 COSAFA U20 Cup

sports - 3
Zambia Under-20 continued their winning start at the 2020 COSAFA U20 Cup in Port Elizabeth, South Africa on Monday following a 2-0 win over...
Read more
Feature Lifestyle

Jay Rox unveils “Jombolololo” music video

staff - 3
Jay Rox released the video for his latest single “Jombolololo”. Music video directed by Og Beejay. Song Mixed by Jay Rox , Produced by Kenz...
Read more
Headlines

The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to commence from 1 January 2021

Chief Editor - 17
The 13th Extra-Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of States has adopted and declared the start of trading under the Agreement establishing the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

ECZ told to ensure that all Prisoners Register as Voters

General News Chief Editor - 25
The Prisons Care and Counselling Association (PRISCA) has appealed to the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to ensure it conducts an effective voter registration...
Read more

EIZ considering standards rates for services its members will be charging across the country

General News Chief Editor - 17
The Engineering Institution of Zambia (EIZ) says it is considering coming up with standards rates for services its members will be charging across the...
Read more

Reject politicians sowing seeds of tribalism and regionalism, Lusambo tells Church

General News Chief Editor - 38
Patriotic Front Copperbelt mobilization coordinator Hon Bowman Lusambo has called on the church to reject politicians sowing seeds of tribalism and regionalism. Hon Lusambo says...
Read more

6000 benefit from COVID-19 social cash in Kalulushi

General News Chief Editor - 8
A total of six thousand people have benefited from the emergency social cash transfer programme in Kalulushi district. Provincial Social Welfare Officer...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.