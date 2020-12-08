The government has deeply condemned the killing of a grade 12 pupil of Lusaka’s Kabulonga Boys Secondary School by suspected pupils from a named school.

National Guidance and Religious Affairs Minister, Godfridah Sumaili laments that what transpired in the incident involving Kabulonga Boys Secondary pupil is unacceptable and should not be tolerated.

ZANIS reports that Reverend Sumaili was speaking when she paid a courtesy call on Northern Province Minister, Bwalya Chungu, in Kasama today.

“We are deeply saddened that the life of a young boy was lost in such a manner, we are appealing to the parents to ensure their children are brought up in a peaceful environment for them to be responsible citizens,” she stated.

She said upholding of Christian values should start from homes where parents are expected to instill good morals in their children.

“Training of children should start from home. Parents have a bigger role to play in the upbringing of children,” She added.

“This should not be condoned in a Christian nation and we shall not accept such conducts,” Rev Sumaili said.

A 17-year old grade 12 pupil was allegedly murdered by a group of pupils from Twin Palm Secondary School in Lusaka.

And Northern Province Minister Chungu Bwalya echoed the need for concerted effort in fighting violence.