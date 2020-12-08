PF Eastern province chairman Andrew Lubusa says youths across the country should not be hoodwinked by the UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema’s signing of the social contract ahead of next year’s general elections.
In a telephone interview with Smart Eagles, Mr.Lubusha said it is very difficult to trust Mr.Hichilema because despite accumulating so much wealth he has failed to come up with any tangible youth empowerment program using his own money.
He said President Edgar Lungu has shown an unwavering commitment to ensure that youths across the country are empowered through various schemes.
He said the PF and President Lungu have done enough to uplift the living standards of the people.
“Mr.Hichilema has not done any charitable work which he can point at despite accumulating so much wealth. He is even failing to take care of his own workers so it is very difficult to trust that such a person can even honor a simple youth social contract,” Mr. Lubusha said.
Mr.Lubusha adds that “Youths should rally behind President Edgar Lungu and the PF because they have seen the good things he is doing for the country despite the harsh global economic conditions.”
And Mr. Lubusha said it is wishful thinking for the opposition to claim that they have made inroads in Eastern province because all their structures are non-existent.
” People have confidence in the leadership of PF and President Lungu and we are increasing the membership. We are stronger than we were and the opposition is getting weaker and we hope to increase the margins come next year,” Mr.Lubusha said.
Meanwhile, Mr.Lubusha said the ruling party in the Eastern province is happy with the turnout of people registering as voters.
“I am happy that people here are responding well as regards to the voter registration and the fact that people are able to endure long hours on the queue gives us hope that about 95 percent of the people will register as voters here in Eastern province and those are sure votes for President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, ” He adds.
Jealousy. Kano nga ebo….
And you think we can trust pf again banch of kabwalalas
We are already hoodwinked. Any other issue please?
It is hard to respond with anything but contempt to some of these folks. The 11th Hour Presidential Bribery Schemes are not funded through the personal wealth of our soon to be neighbor in the hood. If think you have done enough, you need to move on and find another job. We expected a lot more for 9 years and $18 Billion.
Like they hoodwink kabwe residents on opening Mulungushi textiles every election year!!!
Yes, coz we believe you and your friends are going to deliver K5/litre fuel so we can drive nicely to Mulungushi Textiles on Dubai roads to buy quality clothes.
Kaili you don’t hoodwink people?
Atleast he has a plan for the youth
PF idyots are good at promising. But we haven’t heard much from HH, and his social contract is promising.
When any other opposition leader says something, they are quite, immediately HH says something, they will say something, fear for HH will strangle PF, what more with the evident poor performance. All countries have covid but their currencies have not depreciated by 52% in a single year like Zambia, and you hear somebody saying we are working. My foot…
The way we voted for PF in 2011, kansi its just flat battery. All economic indicators are butchered, even what MMD left in positive
More than 60 % of youth are unemployed and with no prospects under PF …….
That contract is not worth the paper it is written on. It is the type i can use to wipe my backside
More than 60 % of youth are unemployed and with no prospects under PF …….even after spending billions of debt money..