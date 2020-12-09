9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, December 9, 2020
Napsa Stars League Drought Continues

Napsa Stars on Wednesday failed to replicate their continental form back on the domestic front when they lost their Lusaka derby date against Zanaco at Nkoloma Stadium.

The match was Napsa’s first league game back from CAF Confederation Cup action where they collected back-to-back first round victories over Ngazi FC of Comoros to advance to the second stage 9-2 on aggregate.

But Napsa’s league drought continued when they lost 2-1 to Zanaco to slump to the bottom of the log at 18th place with three draws and two defeats.

Baba Basile put Zanaco ahead in the 21st minute before Jacob Ngulube gave Napsa hope with a 42nd minute equalizer.

But Moses Phiri broke Napsa’s hearts with a 50th minute winner and record his fifth goal of the campaign to tie with club mate Roger Kola.

Zanaco are third on 14 points, a point behind Zesco United and leaders Buildcon who are tied on 15 points.

Meanwhile, Napsa’s CAF Confederation Cup compatriots Green Eagles finished 0-0 at home against Nkwazi.

But Forest Rangers who have just exited from their debut CAF Champions League campaign, were excused from their Wednesday date against Kabwe Warriors after arriving back from continental duty in Gabon on Tuesday.

FAZ SUPER DIVISION

WEEK 9
09/12/2020
Power Dynamos 1-Lumwana Radiants 0
Green Eagles 0-Nkwazi 0
Indeni 2-Nkana 0
Green Buffaloes 1-Buildcon 2
Prison Leopards 4-Lusaka Dynamos 2
Kitwe United 0-Young Green Eagles 0
Zanaco 2-Napsa Stars 1
Red Arrows 0-Zesco United 0
TBA:
Kabwe Warriors-Forest Rangers

Previous articleNkana Lose at Indeni, Buildcon Replace Zesco as Leaders

