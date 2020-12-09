9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, December 9, 2020
type here...
Columns
Updated:

NDC advises ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Patrick Nshindano to Resign to Save Face

By Chief Editor
41 views
0
Columns NDC advises ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Patrick Nshindano to Resign ...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

By Kennedy Siyanda Lusaka Province NDC Chairman

As NDC Lusaka Province we wish to comment on the latest statement by ECZ Spokesperson Sylvia Bwalya exonerating her office from any involvement in the issuance of voter’s cards to youths below the age of 18 years.

Bwalya claims that the photos circulating on social media were doctored to tarnish the good image of the ECZ.

As NDC, we strongly disagree with ECZ for trying to hoodwink the general public that it has no knowledge about underage youths accessing voters’ cards in PF strongholds. We wish to advise Bwalya that in this era of Smartphones and social media, there is almost nothing secret.

Bwalya must be reminded that PF cadres have shown extreme desperation to win the 2021 Elections and in doing so they have compelled the ECZ to issue voters’ cards to underage youths.

We also wish to advise Bwalya, that the ECZ has no credibility at all. The ECZ lost credibility in 2016 when Chairperson Justice Esau Chulu helped President Edgar Lungu to win those elections.

Chulu announced fake results from Chitulika Constituency which is non-existent. The reality is that Chitulika is a Polling Station in Muchinga Province.

In addition, Chulu announced results in Lundazi Constituency which were more than the number of registered voters.

As NDC Lusaka province, we warned Patrick Kryticous Nshindano that he risked tarnishing his reputation by accepting the position of Chief Electoral Officer. While we understand the financial rewards involved, we have been vindicated because Nshindano’s reputation has been grossly tarnished. Nshindano is now taking the blame for messing up the entire Voter Registration Exercise resulting in national complaints.

Nshindano and not Chulu is the one who is being blamed for the mess. Therefore, we are urging Nshindano to save his little credibility by resigning from this mess which poses a serious risk to national security.

In case Nshindano is not aware, Zambians including the underage youths induced by PF are registering as voters not to oppose the opposition but to vote out the PF for creating an economic crisis.

Zambians are spending over five (5) hours lining up to get the voters cards as a tool to fix the Lungu administration.

Nshindano, we have warned you, resign now.

Previous articlePF government finally bows to IMF, requests for financial help

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

ColumnsChief Editor - 0

NDC advises ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Patrick Nshindano to Resign to Save Face

By Kennedy Siyanda Lusaka Province NDC Chairman As NDC Lusaka Province we wish to comment on the latest statement by...
Read more
Economy

PF government finally bows to IMF, requests for financial help

Chief Editor - 0
The Zambian government has finally formally requested a financing arrangement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to support their reform efforts. In a statement from...
Read more
General News

International law firm Dentons joins Eric Silwamba, Jalasi and Linyama Legal Practitioners

Chief Editor - 0
International law firm Dentons has entered the Zambian market after finalising its combination with local firm Eric Silwamba, Jalasi and Linyama Legal Practitioners. The operation...
Read more
General News

Zambia one of the 25 countries using mobile spyware to spy on citizen’s calls, texts and location

Chief Editor - 0
A private surveillance firm that exploits mobile network vulnerabilities to spy on calls, texts and location data is doing business with at least 25...
Read more
Headlines

Respect the Law and Pay Back the Money, President Lungu tells Former Ministers

Chief Editor - 6
Zambia's President Edgar Lungu has said that he expects Cabinet Ministers and Deputy Ministers who remained in office after Parliament was dissolved in 2016...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

MIles Sampa’s Big Wedding at Woodlands Stadium Raises Health Safety Concerns

Columns Chief Editor - 41
The planned wedding of Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa with his fiance Nchimunya has raised health safety concerns in the Covid-19 environment that the country...
Read more

British High Commission welcome Green Finance announcement by UK Company

Columns Chief Editor - 7
The British High Commission in Lusaka have welcomed the announcement by London-based firm Namene Solar that they plan to deploy over US$3m of private...
Read more

Does socialism encourage laziness?

Columns Chief Editor - 17
By Fred M'membe Hello Comrade, when you have a chance, kindly reflect on the common assumption that socialism encourages laziness. Great thanks Comrade and...
Read more

It’s in PF Government ‘s best interest to fully Fund Electoral Commission of Zambia

Columns Chief Editor - 14
By Sean Tembo 1. As Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP), we have noted with happiness the high appetite among Zambians to actively participate in the...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.