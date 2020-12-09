Nkana’s early season woes continued on Wednesday when they lost 2-0 away in Ndola at promoted Indeni in their first match without the suspended coach Manfred Chabinga.

The defending champions are stuck in the bottom four relegation zone with just one win ,two draws and three defeats since the start of the campaign.

And Nkana got off to the worst possible start against Indeni with defender Jimmy Dzingai scoring a 20th minute own-goal.

Gravin Chitalu put Nkana out of their misery in the 59th minute to see the defending champions slump from fourth to third from bottom at number 16 inside the drop zone.

Nkana meanwhile were without influential striker Idris Mbombo who has been handed an extended rest period after playing through the pain barrier due to an injury he sustained at the end of November.

The prize for Indeni’s big kill is fifth place on 12 points, three points behind new leaders Buildcon who beat Green Buffaloes 2-1 away in Lusaka.

Isaac Shamujompa put Buildcon ahead via a 14th minute penalty but Buffaloes equalized through FridaySamu in the 41st minute before Kamal Jafaru scored the winner for the Ndola club.

Buildcon replace their Ndola neighbours Zesco United from number one on goal difference after the latter were held 0-0 away in Lusaka at Red Arrows.

Eleventh placed Arrows could have walked away with the three points but missed a penalty through James Chamanga.