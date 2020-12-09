9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, December 9, 2020
type here...
SportsFeature Sports
Updated:

Unbeaten Zambia Reach 2020 COSAFA U20 Semifinals

By sports
41 views
0
Sports Feature Sports Unbeaten Zambia Reach 2020 COSAFA U20 Semifinals
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Defending COSAFA U20 champions Zambia are through to the semifinals of this year’s competition currently taking place in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.

Zambia beat Malawi 2-0 to sail through with a 100 percent run from Group B on 9 points to the December 11 semifinals with an eye on Mauritania 2021 AFCON U20 qualification.

Jimmy Mukeya struck a brace in the 22nd and 67th minutes to send Perry Mutapa’s team through to the last four.

Zambia will face Mozambique in the semifinals while Angola and Namibia will meet in the other last four fixtures.

Mozambique won Group A on 7 points, two more than hosts South Africa after 0-0 draw in their final Group A match on December 8.

Namibia booked their last four place as best runner-up from the three group competition while opponents Angola finished top of a tight Group 3 via goal difference tied on 3 points with eSwatini and Botswana.

The two finalists will represent the COSAFA zone at next year’s AFCON U20.

Previous articlePolitical violence in Zambia is being Perpetrated by UPND, HH has Never Condemned Violence, Lungu tells Tonga Chiefs

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

Unbeaten Zambia Reach 2020 COSAFA U20 Semifinals

Defending COSAFA U20 champions Zambia are through to the semifinals of this year’s competition currently taking place in Port...
Read more
Headlines

Political violence in Zambia is being Perpetrated by UPND, HH has Never Condemned Violence, Lungu tells Tonga Chiefs

Chief Editor - 53
President Edgar Lungu says political violence in the country can only end when the United Party for National (UPND) opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema and...
Read more
General News

Chief Chitimukulu happy with sensitisation on voter registration

Chief Editor - 3
Paramount Chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba of people of Northern Province says the “Movement for Voter Sensitization” has stepped up efforts to ensure that...
Read more
General News

Brazil recognises Zambia for enhanced biofuel trade

Chief Editor - 1
Brazil has recognised Zambia as one of the viable partners that the country is collaborating with in establishing a biofuel industry. Brazil’s Foreign...
Read more
Feature Politics

Luapula Province got more people to get NRCs than Western Province because of Proper Mobilisation-Kampyongo

Chief Editor - 35
Home Affairs Minister Steven Kampyongo has said tha Luapula registered more people than Western Province in the Mobile National Registration Cards- NRCs exercise...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Div 1 New Boys Kashikishi Set Bold CAF Ambitions

Feature Sports sports - 2
The owner of FAZ National Division 1 side Kashikishi Warriors Abraham Katumbi has revealed his vision to see the Nchelenge outfit compete in CAF...
Read more

Eagles, Napsa, Forest Return To Domestic Action

Feature Sports sports - 0
Napsa Stars, Forest Rangers and Green Eagles return to league action on Wednesday after a grueling eight days of travel and trans-continental action. Forest, who...
Read more

Leaders Zesco Hoping to Make a Statement At Arrows

Feature Sports sports - 1
Zesco United visit Red Arrows at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka on Wednesday seeking to continue their quiet and consistent form to stay top of...
Read more

Stuttering Nkana In The Dock At Indeni

Feature Sports sports - 0
Stuttering defending FAZ Super Division champions Nkana return to league action on Wednesday when they visit promoted Indeni in Ndola following their fortunate CAF...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.