Defending COSAFA U20 champions Zambia are through to the semifinals of this year’s competition currently taking place in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.

Zambia beat Malawi 2-0 to sail through with a 100 percent run from Group B on 9 points to the December 11 semifinals with an eye on Mauritania 2021 AFCON U20 qualification.

Jimmy Mukeya struck a brace in the 22nd and 67th minutes to send Perry Mutapa’s team through to the last four.

Zambia will face Mozambique in the semifinals while Angola and Namibia will meet in the other last four fixtures.

Mozambique won Group A on 7 points, two more than hosts South Africa after 0-0 draw in their final Group A match on December 8.

Namibia booked their last four place as best runner-up from the three group competition while opponents Angola finished top of a tight Group 3 via goal difference tied on 3 points with eSwatini and Botswana.

The two finalists will represent the COSAFA zone at next year’s AFCON U20.