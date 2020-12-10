Chipangali Member of Parliament (MP) Vincent Mwale says he is ready to pay back the money he accrued in emoluments when he remained in office as Minister after Parliament dissolved in 2016.

Mr Mwale, who is also Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Development, told ZANIS in Chipata yesterday, that he will pay back the money now that he knows how much he is supposed to refund the Government.

The Chipangali MP is among the 64 former ministers who stayed in office and continued to draw emoluments after parliament was dissolved prior to the 2016 general elections.

“I have always been ready to pay back the money. That was a court judgment. I will pay back now that it is clear on how much I need to refund,” he said.

Mr Mwale stressed that although he is yet to receive official communication on how to make payments, he is more than ready to pay.

“I hope to pay back the money through monthly deductions from my monthly salary, or in case I fail to manage to do so, payments can be made from my benefits, “Mr. Mwale indicated.

According to the constitutional court’s calculations, Mr. Mwale is supposed to pay back K60, 434.87.

On December 7th, 2020, the constitutional court released a schedule determining the amounts each of the 64 ex-ministers, some of whom are serving in the current cabinet, is supposed to pay back to the Government.