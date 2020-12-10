9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, December 10, 2020
type here...
General News
Updated:

I’m ready to refund the Money –Vincent Mwale

By Chief Editor
41 views
0
General News I’m ready to refund the Money –Vincent Mwale
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Chipangali Member of Parliament (MP) Vincent Mwale says he is ready to pay back the money he accrued in emoluments when he remained in office as Minister after Parliament dissolved in 2016.

Mr Mwale, who is also Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Development, told ZANIS in Chipata yesterday, that he will pay back the money now that he knows how much he is supposed to refund the Government.

The Chipangali MP is among the 64 former ministers who stayed in office and continued to draw emoluments after parliament was dissolved prior to the 2016 general elections.

“I have always been ready to pay back the money. That was a court judgment. I will pay back now that it is clear on how much I need to refund,” he said.

Mr Mwale stressed that although he is yet to receive official communication on how to make payments, he is more than ready to pay.

“I hope to pay back the money through monthly deductions from my monthly salary, or in case I fail to manage to do so, payments can be made from my benefits, “Mr. Mwale indicated.

According to the constitutional court’s calculations, Mr. Mwale is supposed to pay back K60, 434.87.

On December 7th, 2020, the constitutional court released a schedule determining the amounts each of the 64 ex-ministers, some of whom are serving in the current cabinet, is supposed to pay back to the Government.

Previous articleMicro businesses have over the years been overlooked, admits Commerce PS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

I’m ready to refund the Money –Vincent Mwale

Chipangali Member of Parliament (MP) Vincent Mwale says he is ready to pay back the money he accrued in...
Read more
Economy

Micro businesses have over the years been overlooked, admits Commerce PS

Chief Editor - 0
Government says there is need to formulate interventions that will benefit micro-businesses as they constitute about 95 percent of businesses in the country. Commerce, Trade...
Read more
Health

Stakeholders told to reinforce the sensitization of communities on the COVID-19 preventive guidelines.

Chief Editor - 0
The Chililabombwe District Epidemic Preparedness Committee has called on stakeholders in the area to reinforce the sensitization of communities on the coronavirus (COVID-19) preventive...
Read more
Rural News

Rural Crime: 66 year old Nakonde man murdered

Chief Editor - 0
A 66 year old man of Mbawe village in Nakonde district in Muchinga Province, has been murdered by unknown people. The development...
Read more
Feature Sports

Napsa Stars League Drought Continues

sports - 0
Napsa Stars on Wednesday failed to replicate their continental form back on the domestic front when they lost their Lusaka derby date against Zanaco...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Chief Chitimukulu happy with sensitisation on voter registration

General News Chief Editor - 4
Paramount Chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba of people of Northern Province says the “Movement for Voter Sensitization” has stepped up efforts to ensure that...
Read more

Brazil recognises Zambia for enhanced biofuel trade

General News Chief Editor - 6
Brazil has recognised Zambia as one of the viable partners that the country is collaborating with in establishing a biofuel industry. Brazil’s Foreign...
Read more

Masaiti disaster awareness programmes launched

General News Chief Editor - 5
The Masaiti district Administration has embarked on sensitising surrounding communities on how to prevent occurrences of some natural disasters. Masaiti District commissioner Patrick...
Read more

International law firm Dentons joins Eric Silwamba, Jalasi and Linyama Legal Practitioners

General News Chief Editor - 8
International law firm Dentons has entered the Zambian market after finalising its combination with local firm Eric Silwamba, Jalasi and Linyama Legal Practitioners. The operation...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.