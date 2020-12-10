9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, December 10, 2020
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

LAZ threatens to sue Ex-Ministers refusing to pay back

By Chief Editor
41 views
4
Headlines LAZ threatens to sue Ex-Ministers refusing to pay back
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Law Association of Zambia has warned that it will take legal action against all former ministers and their deputies refusing to pay back the money they illegally received after the dissolution of Parliament ahead of the 2016 general election.

LAZ President Abyudi Shonga says the legal steps will include instituting contempt of court proceedings and taking out appropriate writs of execution against the affected party.

He said in a statement that the ministers do not have an option but to pay back the money within 30 days.

“LAZ has welcomed the Ruling on Assessment by the Registrar of the Constitutional Court handed down on 7th December, 2020 in relation to the case involving the Ministers who illegally stayed in office in 2016. Through the said Ruling, state coffers will be boosted by a sum of about K4.2 million within the next 30 days. However, LAZ is deeply concerned with remarks circulating in the media attributed to the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Honourable Jean Kapata in which the Honourable Minister is quoted as saying that she will not pay back the money as adjudged by the Court,” Mr Shonga said.

“Our concern stems from the fact that decisions emanating from our Courts of law should not, under any circumstances, be ignored or belittled. We do not expect citizens, let alone sitting Cabinet Ministers, to undermine the Judiciary or decisions handed down by courts of law. As LAZ, we wish to remind all the Ministers affected by the Judgment of the Constitutional Court that they do not have an option in the matter, but to abide by the decision of the court and pay back monies ordered to be paid within 30 days from the date of the assessment,” he said.

“LAZ warns all those ordered to pay back the duly assessed sums of money that LAZ will take every legal step possible to ensure that the Judgment of the Court is complied with. These steps will include citing those who undermine the court decision for contempt of court, and taking out appropriate writs of execution.”

Me. Shonga said LAZ will deploy all available options to ensure that every person, regardless of their standing in society, does not demean or undermine the sanctity of decisions of our courts.

“It must be stressed that everyone is duty bound to respect decisions of our courts of law. We therefore, call upon all the Ministers (as they then were) affected by the Constitutional Court’s decision to promptly comply to avoid the adverse consequences of the court’s coercive powers.”

Previous articleDIV 1 WRAP:Mighty Fall in Livingstone
Next articleWILL ZAMBIA FINALLY CLINCH THE IMF DEAL?

4 COMMENTS

  3. This is how greedy these politicians are, to even refuse to pay back a meagre 65,000 ZMW.

    This is equivalent to how much they spend on side chicks in one week.

    Even those that have made millions of US dollars by selling our mukula trees are refusing to pay back. These are the people have stolen Euro bonds and gotten loans secretly from the Chinese.

    Worry not, all their assets will be seized once they leave office. Worry not citizens.

    1
    1

  4. Thieving pf ministers should just pay up. Zambians agree with LAZ stance to issue writs of execution against pf MPs failure to pay back within 30 days.

    1

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

President Lungu arrives in Itezhi-Tezhi

President Edgar Lungu has arrived in Itezhi -Tezhi district in Central Province on the second day of his...
Read more
Feature Column

WILL ZAMBIA FINALLY CLINCH THE IMF DEAL?

editor - 0
By Chibamba Kanyama The IMF Director of African Department Abebe Aemro Selassie has indicated the application by Zambia for funding will be assessed soon. This...
Read more
Headlines

LAZ threatens to sue Ex-Ministers refusing to pay back

Chief Editor - 4
The Law Association of Zambia has warned that it will take legal action against all former ministers and their deputies refusing to pay back...
Read more
Feature Sports

DIV 1 WRAP:Mighty Fall in Livingstone

sports - 2
Mighty Mufulira Wanderers succumbed to their third defeat of the FAZ National Division 1 season after going down 1-0 at Livingstone Pirates on Wednesday. Wanderers...
Read more
Feature Lifestyle

Koby releases “My way”

staff - 2
XYZ Entertainment rapper and music producer KOBY released the video for his latest single “My Way” off his debut album “Young Legend“. The song features ...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Contractor halts works at Kazungula Bridge again after Zambia fails to pay

Headlines Chief Editor - 38
The contractor working on Kazungula Bridge, DAEWOO has suspended construction works due to non payment of the debt it is owed by the Zambian...
Read more

Political violence in Zambia is being Perpetrated by UPND, HH has Never Condemned Violence, Lungu tells Tonga Chiefs

Headlines Chief Editor - 134
President Edgar Lungu says political violence in the country can only end when the United Party for National (UPND) opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema and...
Read more

President Lungu arrives in Monze for a three-day working visit

Headlines Chief Editor - 77
President Edgar Lungu has arrived in Monze district in Southern Province, for a three-day working visit. The President arrived at 12:05 hours at Bweengwa...
Read more

Respect the Law and Pay Back the Money, President Lungu tells Former Ministers

Headlines Chief Editor - 79
Zambia's President Edgar Lungu has said that he expects Cabinet Ministers and Deputy Ministers who remained in office after Parliament was dissolved in 2016...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.