President Edgar Lungu has arrived in Itezhi -Tezhi district in Central Province on the second day of his three-day working visit to Southern and Central Provinces.

The President was welcomed upon arrival at 11:05 hours by locals, who include feet stamping Ila women and party members at ZESCO grounds in Itezhi Tezhi district.

He was received by Central Province Minister Sydney Mushanga, and senior government and party officials.

The Head of State is expected to hold meetings with traditional leaders, the clergy, and party officials on various national issues in the district.

Yesterday, President Lungu was in Bweengwa Constituency in Monze district where he held meetings with Chiefs, Headmen, the clergy and also addressed locals.

President Lungu also toured Bweengwa Secondary School which he built at a cost of about K1.4 million using personal resources, in order to provide secondary education to children in the area.

President Lungu is accompanied by PF Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri, nominated MP Raphael Nakachinda, and other senior government and party officials.

The President is expected back in Lusaka on Friday, December 11, 2020.