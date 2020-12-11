Chipolopolo have been invited for a planned pre-2021 CHAN four-nation tournament by hosts Cameroon.

According to Cameroonian media reports, the four-team tournament will be held over the New Year period.

Cameroon have invited Niger, Zambia and Uganda to make early travel plans for CHAN that kicks-off on January 16 and will culminate on February 7.

Chipolopolo had similar plans for friendlies in Cameroon last March prior to the tournament that was postponed in April, 2020 due to the Covid-19.

Zambia were due to play Cameroon and 2014 CHAN champions Libya.

Chipolopolo are in Group D with Guinea, Tanzania and Namibia.

They will kick off their Group D campaign on January 19 against Tanzania.