9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, December 11, 2020
type here...
Economy
Updated:

EITI Report to Inform Zambians of all the Tax Payments the Extractive Industry Pays to the Government

By Chief Editor
41 views
0
Economy EITI Report to Inform Zambians of all the Tax Payments...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The government has launched the 2019 Zambia Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative EITI Report.

Speaking at the official launch in Lusaka, Mines Minister Hon. Richard Musukwa said the reports will promote transparency and accountability in the mining sector.

Hon. Musukwa said the EITI report will keep the public informed of all the tax payments the extractive industry makes to the government.

“And further the reports are done so that on the part of government the public is aware of how the resources received from mining companies are disbursed in a transparent manner. This 12th EITI report is based on the 2019 financial year,” Hon. Musukwa said.

He said the mines and minerals Policy underscores the importance that the government attaches to the mining sector.

“This commitment can only be complete if the country benefits from the natural resources through prudent management of the mining sector. Government is happy with the works EITI is doing to ensure that the proceeds from the mining sector are accounted for in a prudent and transparent manner,” He said.

And Hon. Musukwa urged unlicensed small scale miners to formalize their operations by obtaining mining licenses.

“Zambia is endowed with a lot of natural resources some of which is mined by small-scale miners who are unlicensed and the government has embarked on an exercise to ensure that all people who explore the minerals are licensed,” Hon. Musukwa said.

“Further government through EITI and PACRA has started implementing the beneficial ownership requirements for companies to disclose their beneficial owners and help government fight illicit financial flows in the extractive sector and the entire mining chain,”

Previous articleLusaka Mayor encourages waste recycling

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 0

EITI Report to Inform Zambians of all the Tax Payments the Extractive Industry Pays to the Government

The government has launched the 2019 Zambia Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative EITI Report. Speaking at the official launch in...
Read more
General News

Lusaka Mayor encourages waste recycling

Chief Editor - 0
Lusaka Province Mayor Miles Sampa says there is a need to improve on garbage collection and recycling of waste in the city, in order...
Read more
Economy

Fuel tankers start rolling into Zambia

Chief Editor - 1
Over 400 fuel tankers and trucks carrying various goods and other merchandise into Zambia have started crossing the border at Nakonde from Tanzania...
Read more
Headlines

UPND has been a Victim of State Sponsored Violence-HH

Chief Editor - 0
United Party for National Development(UPND) leader Hakainde Hichilema has said that his party has been a victim of state-sponsored violence by the ruling Patriotic...
Read more
Feature Sports

Acting Nkana Coach Admits They Lack Quality Players

sports - 0
Nkana caretaker coach Kaunda Simonda has conceded they must bring in quality players for the ailing defending FAZ Super Division champions to bounce back...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Fuel tankers start rolling into Zambia

Economy Chief Editor - 1
Over 400 fuel tankers and trucks carrying various goods and other merchandise into Zambia have started crossing the border at Nakonde from Tanzania...
Read more

Police inaction seriously harms the interests of Zambia and ZCCM-IH

Economy editor - 6
Press release of ZCCM-IH Minority Shareholders 1. Background The Minority Shareholders of ZCCM-IH had noted the following facts presented in the press : - December 12,...
Read more

Micro businesses have over the years been overlooked, admits Commerce PS

Economy Chief Editor - 1
Government says there is need to formulate interventions that will benefit micro-businesses as they constitute about 95 percent of businesses in the country. Commerce, Trade...
Read more

PF government finally bows to IMF, requests for financial help

Economy Chief Editor - 48
The Zambian government has finally formally requested a financing arrangement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to support their reform efforts. In a statement from...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.