Zambia’s top DJ/Producer, El Mukuka collaborates with South African heavyweight Cuebur on the brand new single ‘I’ll Hold You Down’ featuring the vocal talents of Marocco and James Sakala – out across all digital platforms today.

After years of friendship and remixing work for one another, El Mukuka and Cuebur finally drop an original collaboration entitled ‘I’ll Hold You Down’. The song is a sexy, slow tempo Afro-pop “tropical” track ideal for the summer. The sensually smooth vocal delivery by Marocco and James Sakala gives the song a laid back, fun and cheeky vibe that builds throughout the entire track.

El Mukuka commented on the team of artists saying “Cuebur, Marocco and James Sakala are common names within my repertoire, but this song I feel is something different and special.”

Cuebur, a SAMA nominated music producer, mix engineer and club DJ who hails all the way from Middelburg, Mpumalanga, made a name for himself after he released his hit song ‘Pepe’, which was featured on DJ Zinhle’s ‘Feminine Touch’ album. Since then he has produced songs for some of SA’s most popular artists, including Heavy K, Shimza and Da Capo.

“2020 has been such a weirdly challenging year full of high and low notes but I have been fascinated by the amount of inspiration I’ve had this year. Tons of new music is on the way and I truly hope that 2021 can see a return to international touring, which I miss incredibly”, says El Mukuka.