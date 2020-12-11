Zambia’s High Commissioner to India, Judith Kapijimpanga, has presented a memento to Zambia’s First Republican President Kenneth Kaunda from Gandhi Smriti, a museum, where India’s icon Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated from.

The memento was first presented in New Delhi, India, when the Zambian High Commissioner held a day’s exhibition in honour of Dr. Kaunda’s contribution to Africa and global peace efforts, at a function that attracted diplomats from Malawi, Tanzania and the academia.

Speaking when she presented the memento to the First Republican President at his residence yesterday, Mrs Kapijimpanga said the younger generation should know that Dr. Kaunda also immensely contributed to the release of South Africa’s former and late President Nelson Mandela, from Robbin Island prison.

“It is high time that the world remembered the sacrifice that Dr. Kaunda made in liberating Zambia and the Southern African region,” Mrs Kapijimpanga said.

She added that in 1990 Dr Kaunda, declared a five day holiday after Nelson Mandela’s release from prison, were he visited regional Presidents that convened in Lusaka ahead of his ascension to the Presidency in South Africa.

The High Commissioner praised India’s Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti Museum for taking time to celebrate the ideology and humanism of Zambia’s First President, where he believed that he was not free if his neighbours were not free.

“The event coincides with the 150th birthday anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi who largely inspired Dr Kaunda’s non-violent movement against colonial masters,” Mrs. Kapijimpanga added.

Mrs Kapijimpanga explained that the memento was a gift from the Indian people to Dr Kaunda with love.

And Dr Kaunda thanked India and Mahatma Gandhi for the inspiration in the struggle for independence.