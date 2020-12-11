Home Affairs Permanent Secretary, Masiye Banda has called on the public in Mwinilunga district to work with the police in safeguarding the Kasenseli gold mine.

Mr Banda said Kasenseli gold mine is a national asset that needs to be safeguarded for the benefit of everyone.

He said the investment at Kasenseli is an economic game-changer for not only Mwinilunga district but the nation at large.

“May I challenge the community around Kasenseli to play their role by ensuring that they support the police who are providing security at the site,” Mr Banda said.

Mr Banda was speaking in Solwezi today when he paid a courtesy call on North-Western Province Permanent Secretary, Willies Mangimela.

“The community has a role to play in protecting the site which is everyone’s investment and they can do that by being law abiding,” he said.

Mr Banda noted that government wants to see the growth of Kasenseli into a viable gold mine that will contribute to the country’s economic development and job creation.

And Mr Mangimela however, appealed to the ministry to consider expanding the Solwezi central correctional facility which he said is congested due to inadequate space and also build a modern facility in Kabompo district.

“We are grateful that departments under your ministry like the Zambia Police, Correctional Services, Immigration and National Registration have received a fair share of vehicles which will enable them reach out to far flung areas,” Mr Mangimela said.

He also appealed to the ministry to consider upgrading Mwinilunga police station and equip it with more officers to help protect the gold mine at Kasenseli.

Mr Banda is in Northwestern province on a familiarization tour of departments under his ministry to appreciate their challenges as well as visit the Kasenseli gold mine to assess the security situation.