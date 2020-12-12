Kabushi Constituency Member of Parliament Hon. Bowman Lusambo says government Cherishes the continued partnership with the church.

Speaking at the fundraising church service at Masala Complex SDA church in Kabushi, Ndola, Hon. Lusambo said the church plays a critical role in the development of the country.

Hon.Lusambo who is also Lusaka province Minister said the church should continue providing counsel to politicians for the benefit of the country.

He said President Lungu has the heart for all Zambians hence his desire to better the lives of citizens.

Hon. Lusambo said ” We shall continue working together with the church and President Lungu has the heart for all Zambians. In order to complete the construction of this church, President Lungu has donated K100,000,” Hon.Lusambo said.

And Hon. Lusambo said government under the able leadership of President Edgar Lungu has been consistent with all it policies.

“As government we have been very consistent with all our policies and we are working round the clock to address all the challenges we are facing as a country,” Hon. Lusambo said.

Meanwhile, Hon. Lusambo urged congregants to turn up in numbers and register as voters.

He said the destiny of the country is in the hands of citizens hence the need for them vote in next year’s elections.

” For you to continue benefitting from the development taking place across the country, you need to register as voters. When coming here President Edgar Lungu asked me to appeal to you to register as voters so that you can take part in next year’s elections, ” Hon. Lusambo said.