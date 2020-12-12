9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, December 12, 2020
type here...
General News
Updated:

President Lungu donates K100,000 to SDA church in Kabushi in Lusambo’s Constituency

By Chief Editor
41 views
0
General News President Lungu donates K100,000 to SDA church in Kabushi in Lusambo's...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Kabushi Constituency Member of Parliament Hon. Bowman Lusambo says government Cherishes the continued partnership with the church.

Speaking at the fundraising church service at Masala Complex SDA church in Kabushi, Ndola, Hon. Lusambo said the church plays a critical role in the development of the country.

Hon.Lusambo who is also Lusaka province Minister said the church should continue providing counsel to politicians for the benefit of the country.

He said President Lungu has the heart for all Zambians hence his desire to better the lives of citizens.

Hon. Lusambo said ” We shall continue working together with the church and President Lungu has the heart for all Zambians. In order to complete the construction of this church, President Lungu has donated K100,000,” Hon.Lusambo said.

And Hon. Lusambo said government under the able leadership of President Edgar Lungu has been consistent with all it policies.

“As government we have been very consistent with all our policies and we are working round the clock to address all the challenges we are facing as a country,” Hon. Lusambo said.

Meanwhile, Hon. Lusambo urged congregants to turn up in numbers and register as voters.

He said the destiny of the country is in the hands of citizens hence the need for them vote in next year’s elections.

” For you to continue benefitting from the development taking place across the country, you need to register as voters. When coming here President Edgar Lungu asked me to appeal to you to register as voters so that you can take part in next year’s elections, ” Hon. Lusambo said.

Previous articleFood security, agriculture, African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), crucial for Africa’s post-COVID-19 recovery – African Economic Conference

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

President Lungu donates K100,000 to SDA church in Kabushi in Lusambo’s Constituency

Kabushi Constituency Member of Parliament Hon. Bowman Lusambo says government Cherishes the continued partnership with the church. Speaking at the...
Read more
Columns

Food security, agriculture, African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), crucial for Africa’s post-COVID-19 recovery – African Economic Conference

Chief Editor - 0
“The agriculture sector is among the most vulnerable. Agriculture is important not only for food security issues but also for inter-regional food integration,”...
Read more
Feature Politics

UPND questions the issuing of Voters Cards to Prisoners on Death Row

Chief Editor - 0
Leader of the opposition and Monze Central Member of Parliament Jack Mwiimbu has questioned the moral and legal reasoning behind the issuance of national...
Read more
Headlines

President Lungu conferred with a status of Honorary Freeman of Lusaka City

Chief Editor - 2
President Edgar Lungu has been conferred with a status of Honorary Freeman of the City by the Lusaka City Council. The Decision to honor the...
Read more
Feature Sports

Mayuka Ends Napsa Stars League Drought

sports - 0
Striker Emmanuel Mayuka scored his debut league goal for Napsa Stars today to also guide them their first victory of the 20220/2021 FAZ Super...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Connection of NW province to national grid elates PS

General News Chief Editor - 2
North-Western Province Permanent Secretary, Willies Mangimela has thanked President Edgar Lungu for connecting the entire region to the national power grid. Mr Mangimela cited...
Read more

Govt. committed to promote women, girl’s reproductive health and rights – PS D. Chisenda

General News Chief Editor - 13
Ministry of National Development Planning Permanent Secretary Danies Chisenda says the Government remains steadfastly committed to uplift people’s wellbeing especially women and girls by...
Read more

KK receives Mahatma Gandhi memento

General News Chief Editor - 16
Zambia's High Commissioner to India, Judith Kapijimpanga, has presented a memento to Zambia's First Republican President Kenneth Kaunda from Gandhi Smriti, a museum,...
Read more

Lusaka Mayor encourages waste recycling

General News Chief Editor - 7
Lusaka Province Mayor Miles Sampa says there is a need to improve on garbage collection and recycling of waste in the city, in order...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.