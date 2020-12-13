9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, December 13, 2020
type here...
SportsFeature Sports
Updated:

Kansanshi Take Overnight Lead of Div 1

By sports
41 views
0
Sports Feature Sports Kansanshi Take Overnight Lead of Div 1
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Kansanshi Dynamos have beaten Konkola Blades 1-0 away in Chililabombwe to open up a two point lead at the top of the FAZ National Division 1 table.

Striker Daniel Chama struck a second half goal in this round ten match played at Konkola Stadium.

Kansanshi are staying top for at least 24 hours before their closest rivals Kafue Celtic, City of Lusaka and Chambishi play their respective round 10 matches on Sunday.

Celtic, Chambishi and City are all tied on 18 points each going into Sunday action.

Konkola remain sixth on the table with 15 points from 10 matches played.

Meanwhile, Trident have beaten National Assembly 1-0 in the other match played on Saturday.

Assembly and Trident are 11th and 12th on the table respectively despite being tied on 10 points each.

FAZ National Division 1 Week 10

Konkola Blades 0-1 Kansanshi Dynamos

Trident FC 1-0 National Assembly

13/12/20

Zesco Malaiti Rangers Vs Kashikishi Warriors

Mpulungu Harbour Vs Zesco Shockers

FC MUZA Vs Kabwe Youth

Chambishi Vs Gomes

Nchanga Rangers Vs Livingstone Pirates

Mufulira Wanderers Vs Police College

City of Lusaka Vs Kafue Celtic

Previous articleThe Issue of the Salaries to be Returned by Former Ministers

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

Kansanshi Take Overnight Lead of Div 1

Kansanshi Dynamos have beaten Konkola Blades 1-0 away in Chililabombwe to open up a two point lead at the...
Read more
Columns

The Issue of the Salaries to be Returned by Former Ministers

Chief Editor - 17
By Chishala Kateka-President of the New Heritage Party I know that this issue has been topical for some time but has become even...
Read more
Headlines

Nevers Mumba Confirms his Arrest in DRC but says it’s a restriction

Chief Editor - 23
MOVEMENT for Multi-Party Democracy (MMD) President, Nevers Mumba, has confirmed his arrest in Congo DRC but refused to call it an arrest and preferred...
Read more
Feature Sports

Zesco Reclaim Number One In Ndola Derby Goal Fest

sports - 1
Zesco United reclaimed top spot today, albeit for 24 hours, after beating town mates Indeni 3-2 in a Ndola derby played at Levy Mwanawasa...
Read more
General News

Zambians advised to Observe rights of Refugees that have settled in the Country

Chief Editor - 3
Government has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that the rights of citizens and refugees are upheld and respected. Kalumbila District Commissioner, Robinson Kalota said...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zesco Reclaim Number One In Ndola Derby Goal Fest

Feature Sports sports - 1
Zesco United reclaimed top spot today, albeit for 24 hours, after beating town mates Indeni 3-2 in a Ndola derby played at Levy Mwanawasa...
Read more

Mayuka Ends Napsa Stars League Drought

Feature Sports sports - 1
Striker Emmanuel Mayuka scored his debut league goal for Napsa Stars today to also guide them their first victory of the 20220/2021 FAZ Super...
Read more

Zambia Tumble At COSAFA U20 Cup Semi’s

Feature Sports sports - 4
Zambia's 2021 AFCON U20 dreams ended on Friday after losing on post-match penalties to 10-man Mozambique in the 2020 COSAFA U20 Cup semifinals of...
Read more

Micho Appears Before South Africa Court

Feature Sports sports - 6
Chipolopolo coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic has appeared in the South African Magistrate’s Court on alleged sexual harassment charges. Micho, 51, was in the New Brighton...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.