Kansanshi Dynamos have beaten Konkola Blades 1-0 away in Chililabombwe to open up a two point lead at the top of the FAZ National Division 1 table.

Striker Daniel Chama struck a second half goal in this round ten match played at Konkola Stadium.

Kansanshi are staying top for at least 24 hours before their closest rivals Kafue Celtic, City of Lusaka and Chambishi play their respective round 10 matches on Sunday.

Celtic, Chambishi and City are all tied on 18 points each going into Sunday action.

Konkola remain sixth on the table with 15 points from 10 matches played.

Meanwhile, Trident have beaten National Assembly 1-0 in the other match played on Saturday.

Assembly and Trident are 11th and 12th on the table respectively despite being tied on 10 points each.

FAZ National Division 1 Week 10

Konkola Blades 0-1 Kansanshi Dynamos

Trident FC 1-0 National Assembly

13/12/20

Zesco Malaiti Rangers Vs Kashikishi Warriors

Mpulungu Harbour Vs Zesco Shockers

FC MUZA Vs Kabwe Youth

Chambishi Vs Gomes

Nchanga Rangers Vs Livingstone Pirates

Mufulira Wanderers Vs Police College

City of Lusaka Vs Kafue Celtic