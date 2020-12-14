9.5 C
Health critical in socio-economic development -VEEP

By Chief Editor
The Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI) Bill has been considered by parliament, (Vice President Inonge Wina has said. Mrs. Wina says the Bill will among other things provide for the coordination of public health security and human capacity building by effectively recruiting, engaging and returning top health care talent.

The Vice President said this last night in a statement read on her behalf by Chiefs and Traditional Affairs Minister, Lawrence Sichalwe, at the Zambia Medical Association Annual Ball and Gala night held at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka.

And Mrs Wina has reiterated that the government has prioritised health care as a strategic pillar, saying nothing is more fundamental to the social economic security of any nation and the health of its people.

She adds that the government has further placed a high premium on human security by establishing a healthcare ecosystem that is robust and able to rapidly and effectively respond and withstand most shocks caused by epidemics and pandemics such as COVID-19.

“It should be clear that the healthcare ecosystem forms the backbone of human security of any country which in turn is part of national security. Therefore, I wish to follow this approach and use for this event the following theme “Advancing human Security, Prioritising Healthcare as a National Security Agenda,” she noted.

And Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya has noted that there is a need to introduce entrepreneurship in the health sector and to also take advantage of the National Health Insurance Authority that has been introduced in the country.

“I therefore urge senior doctors to take advantage of the environment that the government has created and promote entrepreneurship in the health sector,” Dr. Chilufya noted.

The Minister further stated that President Edgar Lungu is committed to the agenda of health for all and that the partnership between government and the Zambia Medical Association is critical to the country’s attainment of Universal Health Coverage.

Meanwhile, Zambia Medical Association President Samson Chisele said his Association has embarked on looking for alternative sources of income for doctors to discourage total dependency on salaries.

“The Association has since urged the Zambia Medical Association Cooperatives to help with promoting the welfare of doctors.

He also assured that his Association is committed to making sure that doctors in the country continue to work in a safe environment.

