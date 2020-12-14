A second year Student of Chitambo School of Nursing has allegedly been murdered by her boyfriend who has since committed suicide.

Confirming the matter to ZANIS in a phone interview, Central Province Commissioner Chola Katanga said Mapalo Masiku 21 was supposedly murdered yesterday around 14hours by Kaluwaya Mwika 29 a third year student at the same institution.

He said Mapalo must have been strangled and later hit by an object as she appeared to have a deep cut on the forehead.

Mr. Katanga said investigations are underway to fully establish what happened but added that Police are looking into a recorded call made by Margret Chimfwembe to Kaluwaya where he confirmed killing Mapalo by strangling her.

He said in the recording, Kaluwaya said he killed Mapalo because she had ditched him for another man despite him putting a ring on her finger.

“It seems Mapalo did not want to continue the relationship with the man and so he killed her and later killed himself by hanging,” he said.

And commenting on the matter Chitambo School of Nursing Principal Tutor Jonathan Kasoka described the incident as saddening especially that the girl was in her second year of college.

He said the institution has rules were students are supposed to be in school at all times but Mapalo opted to go out in the bush with the gentleman and such was the end result.

“We always tell our students to be in School at all times but failure to adhere to rules often ends badly,” he said.

He urged the remaining students to be security cautious and should not get involved in intimate affairs.

And Chitambo District Commissioner Jeliaty Ntembwa said the deaths of the two students is disheartening as well as disturbing especially that both had advanced in their quest to become Nurses.

Both bodies have so far been deposited in Chitambo Mission Hospital awaiting post-mortem.