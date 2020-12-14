A second year Student of Chitambo School of Nursing has allegedly been murdered by her boyfriend who has since committed suicide.
Confirming the matter to ZANIS in a phone interview, Central Province Commissioner Chola Katanga said Mapalo Masiku 21 was supposedly murdered yesterday around 14hours by Kaluwaya Mwika 29 a third year student at the same institution.
He said Mapalo must have been strangled and later hit by an object as she appeared to have a deep cut on the forehead.
Mr. Katanga said investigations are underway to fully establish what happened but added that Police are looking into a recorded call made by Margret Chimfwembe to Kaluwaya where he confirmed killing Mapalo by strangling her.
He said in the recording, Kaluwaya said he killed Mapalo because she had ditched him for another man despite him putting a ring on her finger.
“It seems Mapalo did not want to continue the relationship with the man and so he killed her and later killed himself by hanging,” he said.
And commenting on the matter Chitambo School of Nursing Principal Tutor Jonathan Kasoka described the incident as saddening especially that the girl was in her second year of college.
He said the institution has rules were students are supposed to be in school at all times but Mapalo opted to go out in the bush with the gentleman and such was the end result.
“We always tell our students to be in School at all times but failure to adhere to rules often ends badly,” he said.
He urged the remaining students to be security cautious and should not get involved in intimate affairs.
And Chitambo District Commissioner Jeliaty Ntembwa said the deaths of the two students is disheartening as well as disturbing especially that both had advanced in their quest to become Nurses.
Both bodies have so far been deposited in Chitambo Mission Hospital awaiting post-mortem.
We have Skin lightening/whitening Products, stretch mark removal on stretch marks, Tummy removal, weight loss products, Fitness, Beauty, Facial Cream and soap for bath, Skin Softening, Hair grow, and many more products. Our site reaches out to present to you products we stock and sell out to our willing potential buyers and distributors all around the globe. We specialize in Natural Herbal beauty, Health and Fitness products for both men & women and we do deliver to any where.
For Quick Response Kindly Call/Whatsapp us on +27618519028 we will be able to help you.
It was approaching my birthday but things between me and my man where changing so much. He wasn’t caring and loving as before. I didn’t know what had brought this but before we used to hang out together and go to lunch together sometimes, or dinner and often went for shopping together but all that had changed. One day when I was talking to one of his friends about our relationship and how my man was changing because I truly love him, his friend was very honest with me and told me that my man was seeing another woman who was working at a nearby mall. My heart broke into pieces but I didn’t show his friend that I was crushed inside. We continued talking and after I went home I cried but I knew tears would not bring back my man so I contacted Mama Angel and asked her to do a love and binding spiritual prayer for me so my boyfriend loves me and only me and also to make sure we celebrate my birthday together as a couple and it indeed happened. Mama Angel made a love and binding spiritual prayer immediately it started working. My boyfriend confessed everything about the other woman and told me their relationship had not gone far and begged for my forgiveness and I forgave him because we are all humans and learn through mistakes. We are back together and on my birthday my boyfriend surprised me with a romantic candle light dinner and roses and balloons and presents at my place. I had the best birthday ever. Thanks so much Mama Angel You can call or whatsapp Mama Angel on +27670079361 incase you are having any problems in your life. Her spiritual power will do the miracles for you.
What a tragedy. What’s going on to these youngsters nowadays kanshi? They seem to have no sense of direction or guidance in life issues. I remember in my teens when a girl gives you a basket (ditches you), you simply carry it, hold your head high and chug on to the next one.. there’s definately one out there waiting for a man like you. No need to murder or get suicidal. Now he has left 2 families in grief and sorrow. May he not rest in peace.
I warned you young men that if she puts your dick in the mouth it isn’t for love but rituals. If he says let’s cut our index fingers and mix our blood please don’t. These alien rituals have caused so much confusion amongst the youth. That’s what has caused this tragedy, the Convenant. Stay safe
Pliz dont lie to them ati rest in peace, ata ifyabupuba. Rot in hell. Shonongo is waiting for them.