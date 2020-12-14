9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, December 14, 2020
General News
ZCID calls on Government to intervene in Nevers Mumba's Restriction in DRC

By Chief Editor
Chief Editor

Zambia Centre for Interparty Dialogue (ZCID) has called upon the government of Zambia through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to quickly intervene in the case of opposition Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) leader Nevers Mumba, who is detained in a hotel in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

In a statement released to the media ZCID said that the government must ensure Dr Nevers Mumbas’ safety is prioritized if there will be need and that the government should also provide the nation with the accurate status of his restriction to avoid unwarranted speculations.

Below is the full statement

THE RESTRICTION OF DR NEVERS MUMBA

Zambia Centre for Interparty Dialogue (ZCID) has received the news of the restriction of Dr. Nevers Mumba, the president of the Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) in the Democratic Republic of Congo with great concern.

The information being circulated on various media platforms of Dr Nevers Mumba an opposition leader and former Republican Vice President of Zambia being restricted in a hotel room by the government of the Democratic Republic of Congo is unsettling to many Zambians.

MMD seats on the ZCID Board and therefore this development is disturbing to the Centre. ZCID is calling upon the government of Zambia through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to quickly intervene and ensure Dr Nevers Mumbas' safety is prioritized if there will be need. The government should also provide the nation with the accurate status of his restriction to avoid unwarranted speculations.

ZCID is confident that Dr Nevers Mumba will cooperate with the government of the DRC as they conduct their preliminary investigation of his visit to their country and we further wish him a safe return to Zambia.

Issued By:Mr Jackson Silavwe
ZCID BOARD CHAIRPERSON

