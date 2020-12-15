10 women groups in Lilanda were yesterday empowered with one thousand village chicks under the Presidential Empowerment Fund.

Speaking during the handing over, Presidential Empowerment Fund National Coordinator Clement Tembo said the donation is aimed at enabling women start up their own chicken rearing business.

Mr Tembo said government is aware of the hardships faced by citizens and hence decided to empower women with startup chicks.

“President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has found it wise to share with 10 women groups by empowering them with a starter pack of 100 chick per group with feed and all the necessary medicines out of his good will,” he noted.

He explained that the women will be given 100 chicks per group, starter feed, grower feed, finisher feed and all necessary medicines.

He further noted the importance to empower women as they are mostly the ones who look after their families.

He also assured women that the empowerment fund will benefit all regardless of political party affiliations as it is government’s role to care for the affairs of all its citizens.

Mr Tembo urged the women to work hard so that the business can grow and help other groups as well.

Meanwhile, Christine Tembo, a beneficiary from Lilanda described the donation of chicks as timely.

Mrs Tembo said women in her area have been struggling with capital to start their own businesses.