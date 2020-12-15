9.5 C
Copperbelt University (CBU) Vice Chancellor Nason Ngoma has disclosed that University workers will start receiving their salaries today following the release of the funds by government last week.

In an interview in Kitwe today, Professor Ngoma said government released the money last week and all bank paper work has already been done for workers to start receiving their salaries.

Professor Ngoma said the workers know the process when government releases funding before they can finally start receiving their money.

“Going round holding press briefings and giving half-truths to the media is not good, you know when money is released from Ministry of Finance, it goes to the Ministry of Higher Education and part of that money goes to the Loans Board which in turn sends it to us, and then the bank processes are done, if all things being equal, those with the Zambia National Commercial Bank will begin receiving their money today,” Professor Ngoma explained.

The CBU Vice Chancellor also expressed disappointment over the workers’ decision to demand for December salaries when they have not worked this month.

Yesterday Unionized workers at the university suspended all academic activities as they demanded to be paid their November and December salaries before the end of this week.

And Higher Education Permanent Secretary Kayula Siame yesterday said she expected the issue of salaries to have been resolved by now as government released the money to the University last week.

And speaking in an interview, Professor Ngoma said he was disappointed with the workers that decided to hold media briefings on the matter without consulting management.

  3. Why is it that the Government of Zambia has been paying salaries late to the workers? No interest is paid on late payment of salaries. The government has been a bad example to companies and private employers for paying salaries late.

