9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, December 15, 2020
type here...
Columns
Updated:

It’s very clear that the PF regime did a very bad job on KCM issue

By Chief Editor
41 views
0
Columns It’s very clear that the PF regime did a very bad job...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

By Percy Chanda

Looking at what is happening on the KCM issue, it’s very clear that the PF regime did a very bad job. The issue was rushed there by overlooking the implications of the agreement binding the two parties together. ZCCM IH may have a very genuine grievance against Vedanta of protecting the interest of the Zambian people.

But the manner it executed its grievance procedure will most likely be very harmful and costly to the Zambian people. Two wrongs cannot make a right. We therefore wish to advise the PF regime through ZCCM IH to swallow its pride and take a deep reflection on the matter before the Country is plunged into deep financial crisis.

PF should stop misleading Zambians that it has a good case on KCM. If that was the case why did the Court of Appeal stay the winding up process of the mine and referred the matter to the arbitrator in South Africa? We are aware that locally PF does not respect any law, but this madness should not be taken outside its boundaries. PF’s arrogance has led this Country into very deep financial crisis. PF will leave too many problems behind as they leave office next year.

The financial implications that will come as a result of disrespecting the terms on which the mine was sold will not be borne by PF, but ordinary people. If the investor was found wanting on the agreed terms and conditions first, we should also have been the first ones to lodge a complaint before the arbitrator against the investor.

When we sold the mine we did so on terms and conditions that we agreed with the buyer. People must stop being irresponsible and careless when carrying out such sensitive duties, don t use emotions.

PF has very serious problems in monitoring the activities on the mines. It’s like when things were going wrong in KCM the whole Government machinery was sleeping. Only to wake up when it was too late and now they want to use draconian methods to cover up their inefficiency. The case of KCM is just one example of how rotten the PF monitoring system is.

Previous article10 women groups Empowered with 1, 000 village chicks under the Presidential Empowerment Fund.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

ColumnsChief Editor - 0

It’s very clear that the PF regime did a very bad job on KCM issue

By Percy Chanda Looking at what is happening on the KCM issue, it’s very clear that the PF regime did...
Read more
General News

10 women groups Empowered with 1, 000 village chicks under the Presidential Empowerment Fund.

Chief Editor - 4
10 women groups in Lilanda were yesterday empowered with one thousand village chicks under the Presidential Empowerment Fund. Speaking during the handing over, Presidential...
Read more
Rural News

Lundazi picked for pilot project on integrated nutrition

Chief Editor - 1
The government with the support of United Nations Fund for Children (UNICEF) has started implementing a single-window nutrition project aimed at integrating social protection...
Read more
Rural News

Western Province bans the movement of Livestock

Chief Editor - 4
The Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock has suspended the slaughter and banned the movement of Livestock within and out of Western Province with effect...
Read more
Headlines

Nevers Mumba released, gets back home

Chief Editor - 17
Authorities in the DRC have released MMD President Dr. Nevers Mumba after the intervention of the Zambian government. Dr. Mumba crossed the Zambian border at...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Final Lesson from US: Movement of Movements Vital for Regime Change

Columns editor - 5
By Dr Parkie Mbozi In boxing they say you need a technical knock out to bring down a champion. I will piggyback on this...
Read more

How to get the economy productive again

Columns Chief Editor - 16
By Billy Katongo Litana Being a professional in finance and economics, the current problems faced by our economy and kwacha are as a result...
Read more

The Issue of the Salaries to be Returned by Former Ministers

Columns Chief Editor - 31
By Chishala Kateka-President of the New Heritage Party I know that this issue has been topical for some time but has become even...
Read more

Food security, agriculture, African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), crucial for Africa’s post-COVID-19 recovery – African Economic Conference

Columns Chief Editor - 0
“The agriculture sector is among the most vulnerable. Agriculture is important not only for food security issues but also for inter-regional food integration,”...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.