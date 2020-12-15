Nkana host Kitwe United in the Kitwe derby on Wednesday under the new management of coach Kelvin Kaindu.

The former Power Dynamos boss has been brought in to refresh the defending FAZ Super Division champions following a poor start to the 2020/2021 season under his predecessor Manfred Chabinga.

Kaindu takes over at struggling Nkana who are 14th on 8 points from seven games played, four points more than United who are winless and bottom of the log.

But Nkana head into the derby with an added boost following a roaring 3-1 home win over quality opponent Green Eagles who have been top four finishers over the last three seasons.

Another victory on Wednesday will elevate Nkana onto the fringes of the top eight behind Eagles and Kabwe Warriors who both have 11 points.

Nkana also need to come out of the derby with a convincing performance to take into their December 22, CAF Champions League pre-group stage, and first leg home date against Petro Athletico of Angola.

Meanwhile, promoted United have been poor travellers losing three out of their four away games with the only point coming in a 1-1 draw at Lusaka Dynamos on December 6.

Elsewhere on Wednesday, the league’s only unbeaten side Forest Rangers hosts leaders Buildcon in a Ndola derby at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

Buildcon have looked very convincing this season under Kaindu’s Zanaco contemporary Boyd Mulwanda and are the only side apart from second placed Zesco with five league wins and both are tied on 18 points.

But 11th placed Forest, who have 9 points from five games, have collect three successive league draws and trace their last win to November 4 in another derby when they beat hosts Zesco 1-0.

Forest are currently in a continental exit phase following their CAF Champions League elimination a week ago after a 2-0 aggregate first round loss to AS Bouenguidi of Gabon.

And in Wednesday’s other game, Napsa Stars visit Power Dynamos in Kitwe hunting for their second win of the season just four days after beating Green Buffaloes 1-0.

Like, Nkana, this will be Napsa’s last league game before they too return to continental mid-week action next week when they host UD Songo of Mozambique in a CAF Confederation Cup second round, first leg tie in Lusaka.