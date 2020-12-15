The government with the support of United Nations Fund for Children (UNICEF) has started implementing a single-window nutrition project aimed at integrating social protection activities.

And Lundazi in Eastern Province has being picked as one of the six pilot districts for the project.

Lundazi District Commissioner Janet Palukani said yesterday that the piloted single-window nutrition project was an initiative aimed at improving coordination and reducing fragmentation in the implementation of social protection programmes.

Ms Palukani mentioned that government has recognised nutrition as one of the key elements of social protection hence, the decision to embark on linking nutrition outcomes with social protection programming.

Ms Palukani was speaking in a speech read for her by District Administrative Officer Mukule Banda, during the single window scaling up nutrition II implementation workshop held at the council chamber in Lundazi district.

She said government has since 2014 shown and increased funding to the social protection sector, leading to the scaling up of social protection interventions.

However, she noted that despite such commitment the national social policy linkages were not effectively realised due to fragmented social protection programmes being implemented by state and non-state partners.

“Despite offering a strong ground for a more integrated coordinated and efficient provision of social protection services in Zambia through linking different pillars and interventions across the lifecycle, the national social linkages were not effectively realised,” she said.

She further stated that government with support from cooperating partners came up with the single window initiative.

He was hopeful that integrating nutrition interventions in social protection programme will help strengthen development of human capital and well-being.

And speaking at the same function single window National Coordinator Isaac Bwalya disclosed that the programme will provide a single entry- point into the social protection system, thereby enhancing coordination and coherence in social protection.

The 17 SUN II districts being targeted for the single window scale-up are those being funded by the United nations Children Fund(UNICEF) where scaling up nutrition phase2 is being implemented.

“So far the single window project is being piloted in 6 other district, Lundazi is part of the 17 districts where the initiative has been scaled up all this is done to meet the seventh national development plan,” he said.

Speaking earlier, MCDSS Policy Coordination state that government has continued to receive support from cooperating partners towards the integrated of social protection programs.

She stated that government has shown political will by increasing funding to the social protection sector which has led to the scaling up of all social protection programs.