9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, December 15, 2020
type here...
Rural News
Updated:

Lundazi picked for pilot project on integrated nutrition

By Chief Editor
41 views
0
Rural News Lundazi picked for pilot project on integrated nutrition
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The government with the support of United Nations Fund for Children (UNICEF) has started implementing a single-window nutrition project aimed at integrating social protection activities.

And Lundazi in Eastern Province has being picked as one of the six pilot districts for the project.

Lundazi District Commissioner Janet Palukani said yesterday that the piloted single-window nutrition project was an initiative aimed at improving coordination and reducing fragmentation in the implementation of social protection programmes.

Ms Palukani mentioned that government has recognised nutrition as one of the key elements of social protection hence, the decision to embark on linking nutrition outcomes with social protection programming.

Ms Palukani was speaking in a speech read for her by District Administrative Officer Mukule Banda, during the single window scaling up nutrition II implementation workshop held at the council chamber in Lundazi district.

She said government has since 2014 shown and increased funding to the social protection sector, leading to the scaling up of social protection interventions.

However, she noted that despite such commitment the national social policy linkages were not effectively realised due to fragmented social protection programmes being implemented by state and non-state partners.

“Despite offering a strong ground for a more integrated coordinated and efficient provision of social protection services in Zambia through linking different pillars and interventions across the lifecycle, the national social linkages were not effectively realised,” she said.

She further stated that government with support from cooperating partners came up with the single window initiative.

He was hopeful that integrating nutrition interventions in social protection programme will help strengthen development of human capital and well-being.

And speaking at the same function single window National Coordinator Isaac Bwalya disclosed that the programme will provide a single entry- point into the social protection system, thereby enhancing coordination and coherence in social protection.

The 17 SUN II districts being targeted for the single window scale-up are those being funded by the United nations Children Fund(UNICEF) where scaling up nutrition phase2 is being implemented.

“So far the single window project is being piloted in 6 other district, Lundazi is part of the 17 districts where the initiative has been scaled up all this is done to meet the seventh national development plan,” he said.

Speaking earlier, MCDSS Policy Coordination state that government has continued to receive support from cooperating partners towards the integrated of social protection programs.

She stated that government has shown political will by increasing funding to the social protection sector which has led to the scaling up of all social protection programs.

Previous articleWestern Province bans the movement of Livestock
Next article10 women groups Empowered with 1, 000 village chicks under the Presidential Empowerment Fund.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 1

10 women groups Empowered with 1, 000 village chicks under the Presidential Empowerment Fund.

10 women groups in Lilanda were yesterday empowered with one thousand village chicks under the Presidential Empowerment Fund. Speaking...
Read more
Rural News

Lundazi picked for pilot project on integrated nutrition

Chief Editor - 0
The government with the support of United Nations Fund for Children (UNICEF) has started implementing a single-window nutrition project aimed at integrating social protection...
Read more
Rural News

Western Province bans the movement of Livestock

Chief Editor - 3
The Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock has suspended the slaughter and banned the movement of Livestock within and out of Western Province with effect...
Read more
Headlines

Nevers Mumba released, gets back home

Chief Editor - 7
Authorities in the DRC have released MMD President Dr. Nevers Mumba after the intervention of the Zambian government. Dr. Mumba crossed the Zambian border at...
Read more
Feature Sports

WEEKEND SCORECARD: In-form Mayuka Gets Saluted

sports - 0
Napsa Stars coach Mohamed Fathi says he never doubted Emmanuel Mayuka still has some fire left in him after the striker recently rediscovered his...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Western Province bans the movement of Livestock

Rural News Chief Editor - 3
The Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock has suspended the slaughter and banned the movement of Livestock within and out of Western Province with effect...
Read more

K42.2m SCT funds disbursed to Northern

Rural News Chief Editor - 12
The government has released K42.2 million for disbursement to beneficiaries under the Social Cash Transfer Funds in Northern Province. Provincial Minister, Chungu Bwalya says the...
Read more

Government Commissions Khuyu Health Post in Chasefu

Rural News Chief Editor - 23
Government has commissioned Khuyu Health Post in Chasefu District of Eastern Province. District Administrative Officer Diana Lupiya yesterday commissioned the health centre and two staff...
Read more

Over 3,900 people put on social cash transfer in Limulunga district

Rural News Chief Editor - 7
Government has disbursed over K3 million for social cash transfer beneficiaries in Limulunga district in Western Province. The funding is expected to benefit a total...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.