Tuesday, December 15, 2020
Headlines
Updated:

Nevers Mumba released, gets back home

By Chief Editor
Chief Editor

Authorities in the DRC have released MMD President Dr. Nevers Mumba after the intervention of the Zambian government.

Dr. Mumba crossed the Zambian border at 21:30 Hours.

His Special Assistant Clement Siame confirmed Dr Mumba’s release last night.

“To God be the glory. We thank the government for the role they have played in ensuring his release is effected,” Mr Siame posted on his Facebook page.

Dr. Mumba was picked up, detained and declared a restricted person by the authorities in Lubumbashi region.

Dr. Mumba stated that he was in the DRC for business opportunities while authorities there accused him of allegedly holding illegal meetings with former President Joseph Kabila who was visiting the region at the time.

5 COMMENTS

  5. Good news, however, Nervers never learns and he’s a hypocrite. He’s one of the Pentecostal zealots that hounded late Mannaseh Phiri from ZNBC. He later betrayed the Opposition Alliance and got himself a job as VP which almost got LPM impeached. He might soon end up in jail. MMD’s existence is under threat because of his activities

