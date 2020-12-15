Authorities in the DRC have released MMD President Dr. Nevers Mumba after the intervention of the Zambian government.
Dr. Mumba crossed the Zambian border at 21:30 Hours.
His Special Assistant Clement Siame confirmed Dr Mumba’s release last night.
“To God be the glory. We thank the government for the role they have played in ensuring his release is effected,” Mr Siame posted on his Facebook page.
Dr. Mumba was picked up, detained and declared a restricted person by the authorities in Lubumbashi region.
Dr. Mumba stated that he was in the DRC for business opportunities while authorities there accused him of allegedly holding illegal meetings with former President Joseph Kabila who was visiting the region at the time.
What was he evening doing in congo anyway, are there votes in katanga as well?
it’s not the Zambian government he has no Case to answer ba swainy
Good news, however, Nervers never learns and he’s a hypocrite. He’s one of the Pentecostal zealots that hounded late Mannaseh Phiri from ZNBC. He later betrayed the Opposition Alliance and got himself a job as VP which almost got LPM impeached. He might soon end up in jail. MMD’s existence is under threat because of his activities