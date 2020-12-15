Authorities in the DRC have released MMD President Dr. Nevers Mumba after the intervention of the Zambian government.

Dr. Mumba crossed the Zambian border at 21:30 Hours.

His Special Assistant Clement Siame confirmed Dr Mumba’s release last night.

“To God be the glory. We thank the government for the role they have played in ensuring his release is effected,” Mr Siame posted on his Facebook page.

Dr. Mumba was picked up, detained and declared a restricted person by the authorities in Lubumbashi region.

Dr. Mumba stated that he was in the DRC for business opportunities while authorities there accused him of allegedly holding illegal meetings with former President Joseph Kabila who was visiting the region at the time.