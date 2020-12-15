9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, December 15, 2020
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

President Lungu Congratulates Ghana’s Akufo-Addo for re-election

By Chief Editor
41 views
0
Headlines President Lungu Congratulates Ghana's Akufo-Addo for re-election
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Edgar Lungu has congratulated his counterpart President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana following his re-election for the second and final four-year term as President.

In a statement issued to the media by Special Assistant to the President Isaac Chipampe, President Lungu said Akufo-Addo’s victory reaffirms the confidence the electorate has in his able leadership and the National Patriotic Party (NPP) to continue steering Ghana to greater prosperity.

“It gives me great pleasure to convey, on behalf of the Zambian Government and People and indeed on my own behalf, sincere and heartfelt congratulations to Your Excellency on your re-election as President of the Republic of Ghana,” the President said.

In a congratulatory message, the President said the Zambian government looks forward to continued cooperation with Ghana’s administration in addressing issues of mutual interest at

both bilateral and multilateral levels.

He said Zambia also looks forward to the realization of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area which is hosted by Ghana as the two countries strive towards continental integration.

Previous articleKaindu Kicks Off Nkana Reign With Derby Date

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

President Lungu Congratulates Ghana’s Akufo-Addo for re-election

President Edgar Lungu has congratulated his counterpart President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana following his re-election for the second...
Read more
Feature Sports

Kaindu Kicks Off Nkana Reign With Derby Date

sports - 1
Nkana host Kitwe United in the Kitwe derby on Wednesday under the new management of coach Kelvin Kaindu. The former Power Dynamos boss has been...
Read more
Headlines

ECZ extends voter registration exercise by four days, 6.4 million Zambians Registered as Voters

Chief Editor - 6
The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has extended the voter registration exercise by four days. The exercise which was scheduled to end on December...
Read more
Feature Sports

Nkana Hire Kelvin Kaindu

sports - 0
FAZ Super Division giants Nkana have announced the appointment of Kelvin Kaindu as new coach. Kalampa have given Kaindu, the former Power Dynamos and Buildcon...
Read more
General News

Speak out against injustice -Sumaili

editor - 12
Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs Godfridah Sumaili has encouraged the church to speak out against unfairness, and foster unity and peace in...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

New Drug Enforcement Commissioner sworn in

Feature Politics editor - 21
President Edgar Lungu has implored senior government officials who take oaths and swear to bear true allegiance to the Head of State, and preserve...
Read more

Socialist Party spokesperson urges more women, particularly young women to join politics

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 6
Socialist Party spokesperson Rehoboth Kafwabulula has urged more women, particularly young women to join politics. 21 year-old Kafwabulula bemoaned women’s continued suffering, pain and...
Read more

President Lungu poised to win the 2021 general elections with a landslide-Lusambo

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 31
Kabushi constituency Member of Parliament Hon. Bowman Lusambo says PF and President Edgar Lungu is poised to win the 2021 general elections with a...
Read more

UPND questions the issuing of Voters Cards to Prisoners on Death Row

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 37
Leader of the opposition and Monze Central Member of Parliament Jack Mwiimbu has questioned the moral and legal reasoning behind the issuance of national...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.