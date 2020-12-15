President Edgar Lungu has congratulated his counterpart President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana following his re-election for the second and final four-year term as President.

In a statement issued to the media by Special Assistant to the President Isaac Chipampe, President Lungu said Akufo-Addo’s victory reaffirms the confidence the electorate has in his able leadership and the National Patriotic Party (NPP) to continue steering Ghana to greater prosperity.

“It gives me great pleasure to convey, on behalf of the Zambian Government and People and indeed on my own behalf, sincere and heartfelt congratulations to Your Excellency on your re-election as President of the Republic of Ghana,” the President said.

In a congratulatory message, the President said the Zambian government looks forward to continued cooperation with Ghana’s administration in addressing issues of mutual interest at

both bilateral and multilateral levels.

He said Zambia also looks forward to the realization of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area which is hosted by Ghana as the two countries strive towards continental integration.