Save Environment and Peoples Agency (SEPA) in conjunction with Civil Society Poverty Observatory groups with support from Oxfam have called on communities in Zambezi district to participate in governance issues.

The organizations observed that participation in governance issues will enable their district to share in the development process.

SEPA Chief Executive officer, Mailes Mike said during a one day workshop organised to determine whether the budget speaks through communities.

Ms Mike said that budgeting process is an important document which every Zambian should take an interest in as it seeks to address people’s needs.

She noted that participation in governance issues is the only way communities will have their concerns addressed.

“Let me tell you, if you do not participate in the national budget and other government issues, forget about seeing development in your district. You don’t expect to see development without participating in it”, she said.

Ms Muke added that participating in governance issues is important as it improves the performance, accountability and social justice in the country.

“National budget is key to all development in this country and you should know that Zambia is for you, me and everyone else hence your voices matter,” Ms Muke said.

She has also called on Zambezi residents not to leave everything to the government, adding that their inputs also matter in the development of the country.

She also challenged residents of Zambezi district to have the correct information in order to make informed decisions that contribute positively to the development of the country.

“We want the best for our country and our children and the only way we can do that is by embracing good information through participating in governance issues as citizens”, Ms Muke said.