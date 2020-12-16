Three people of Chadiza district in Eastern Province have been convicted and fined K3, 000 for operating an illegal pharmacy.

Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) Senior Public Relations Officer Christabel Iliamupu said in a press statement issued to ZANIS today, that the trio were convicted and fined for operating a pharmacy without a Certificate of Registration contrary to section 14(1) of the Medicines and Allied Substances Act No. 3 of 2013.

Mrs Iliamupu named the trio as Alice Lungu, aged 25, Neverson Njobvu, aged 27 and Joseph Kandongwa, aged 37.

She said the trio appeared before Magistrate Fred Musaka at Chadiza Magistrate court following their arrest on December 5th , 2020.

And in a related incident, a business woman, also of Chadiza district in Eastern Province was arrested for operating a pharmacy without a Certificate of Registration contrary to the law.

Mrs Iliamupu said Pricilla Tembo, aged 37 has since been released on police bond and will appear in court soon.

She said Ms Tembo was arrested following surveillance and inspection by the Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) and the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC), aimed at curbing the sale of medicines and allied substances from unregistered premises.

Mrs Iliamupu said a consignment of Pharmacy sale (P) and Prescription-only medicines were seized.

The Commission has since appealed to the general public to refrain from illegal operation of drug stores or risk being prosecuted in accordance with the provisions of the law.