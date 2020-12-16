The government has announced plans to invest 8 million Euros in improving the water and sanitation system in Chipata City of the Eastern Province.

Minister of Water Development Sanitation and Environmental Protection Jonas Chanda disclosed that the project dubbed Urban Water Supply and Sanitation is expected to benefit 200 thousand residents of Chipata district.

Dr Chanda announced the plans when he paid a courtesy call on Paramount Chief Mpezeni in Chipata today.

Dr Chanda said the government has intentions of creating access to clean water for all citizens in the country by 2030.

“I want to announce to your Royal Highness that His Excellency President Edgar Lungu with support from cooperating partners will be bringing a very big project. The project is called urban water supply and sanitation project and it will cost about € 8 million,” Dr Chanda said.

He stated that the project will include a modern water treatment plant and a modern sewer that has been necessitated as a result of the increase of population in the city.

Dr Chanda noted that Eastern Province has had water challenges that has resulted in people depending on boreholes.

“Chipata is very big city and we hope that ‘urban water supply and sanitation’ project will benefit 280,000 people here because the population of Chipata is increasing. Chipata needs modern water treatment plants and modern sewer systems because by 2030 the population will be more than what we talking about,” he said.

And in related development, Dr Chanda disclosed another project that will be rolled out to each district in the region where each will benefit 10 new boreholes and rehabilitation of 20 boreholes.

Dr Chanda noted that the project of boreholes will cost 7 million euros.

He further disclosed that Living Water International, a faith based organisation based in the United States America (USA) intends to implement a water sanitation project in the region.

And Paramount Chief Mpezeni of the Ngoni Speaking People in Eastern Province has commended the government for the efforts made to ensure that people have access to clean and safe drinking water.

“Many years back, people went to the streams to fetch water and in most cases they shared water with domestic animals. This is now a thing of the past because Government has worked by putting up boreholes so that people can access water not far from their homes,” he said.

Paramount chief Mpezeni also appealed to government to construct more dams in the province so that domestic animals have water to drink.

“There were dams years back and some of them have completely dried up. We need dams because our people do not have points where their animals can drink water from,” he said.