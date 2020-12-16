A sense of awe and excitement descended over Solwezi on Friday (December 11) as underprivileged children from across the district joined the annual Christmas party organised by First Quantum Minerals’ Kansanshi Foundation.
The annual tradition, which has become a highlight of the festive calendar, was made extra special this year with the children – many of them orphans – receiving a hand-crafted doll from the mine made by local crafts company Tribal Textiles.
“This year has been a particularly difficulty period for most. The children and communities we support remain at the heart of everything we do, and more than ever before, it is so important that we help them end 2020 on a brighter note,” said Kansanshi Foundation Manager Bruce Lewis.
“They need so much more and deserve so much better,” Mr Lewis said. “For these kids, it means a lot. It is something that gives them something to hope for.”
Mr Lewis thanked the North West Chamber of Commerce for contributing to the five orphanages and called on others to get into the Christmas spirit and share what they have with the less privileged, especially children, this Christmas season.
“While hope is not a tangible gift, you can see it in the eyes and the smiles of the children you will directly impact with a gift this Christmas,” he said.
The Chitenge-clad dolls, named Charity after Tribal Textiles’ Country Director, were hand crafted with locally sourced material using traditional techniques. Some 250 dolls, along with 20 toy lions, were given to the children in a gesture that also means Kansanshi was supporting a local enterprise.
Tribal Textiles works to create sustainable impact through creativity and craftsmanship by reinvesting in community strengthening initiatives, and supporting local wildlife conservation.
Kansanshi Mining General Manager Anthony Mutukuma joined in the celebration with the orphans. While it was his first time attending the annual party as the mine’s General Manager, Mr Mutukuma said the event made him feel at home, and that the joy from the children made the event more memorable and would leave a lasting impression.
“Seeing the beautiful smiles on the children’s faces and watching their eyes light up with excitement was truly magical,” said Mr Mutukuma.
As part of FQM’s community development initiatives, the mine has supported orphanages in and around its operations in Solwezi and Kalumbila for several years, with the party becoming a fixture for the last three years. Each year, FQM donates food, toys and other essential needs.
Hips and Bums enhancement products made from natural herbal extracts to enhance the size and look of your butt, bum & thighs.This all-natural, gentle, topical cream is applied directly where you need it. So you can start looking forward to the big firm buttocks you’ve always wanted.Get thicker thighs with our herbal butt enhancement products that will do wonders to your body shape Call/Whatsapp us on +27618519028
I will try to make this short as possible. In January, I found out that my husband of almost 4yrs was having an affair and he actually brought this woman to my home. I was devastated to say the least. I met my husband 5 years ago and he swept me off my feet and we got married 11months after we met. We had a great marriage (I thought) we have two beautiful boys. In 2018 we moved 800 miles away to a very small town due to his job. I quit my high paying job at a company that I had worked at for 3yrs to move away from my family and job/career to be a stay at home mom. Then here we are 2 years later going through a divorce and no job. I felt a long-term mental disorder going through all of these emotions from acceptance, to denial, to how can this be and back again. I tried all the best effort i could to get him back from this woman whom he was having an affiar with, and make him see how much i love to be with him. But he insisted he never wanted to be with me anymore. Its was almost 4 months since he started living with this other woman, then i decided to use Mama Angel Spiritual prayers for help because i had no other choice and i felt everything was lost to me. I had the most wonderful and happy marriage after using her prayers in just 48 hours, and that was how my marital life was fixed back to its right track. If you are one of the people who is in a loveless and unhappy marriage that you think cannot be brought back to life (and you can only determine that by being very honest with yourself), believe me…there is light at the end of this tunnel. Listen to your heart and get yourself of that pain go find help and Mama Angel will surely get you out of that situation. Just reach her on +2670079361, she will be able to help you in no time!.
I’m here to build your lost hope by sharing my testimony, of what Almighty Allah has done in my life. I’m now HIV Negative through the help of Doctor Olukassem whom God used to saved me from HIV virus he also cured my friend from hapetitis b virus with his herbal medicine, you can contact Dr Olukassem on whatapp +33758489991 and Email address.. [email protected]
A good thing for the orphans especially in this period when families come together to celebrate…