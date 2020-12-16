9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, December 16, 2020
Russian delegation seek investment in Zambia

By editor
A delegation from Russia is in Zambia to explore opportunities of investments and collaboration in areas of agriculture, mining and technology with the Zambian government.

The delegation who this morning paid a courtesy call on Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo notes that Zambia stands out as a strategic partner in investment, due to the transparency and openness exhibited by its people.

Head of delegation Masambaka Kah who is also Director of Industrial Education said his team wants to create partnerships in agriculture, education and industry, as Zambia and Russia have similar climatic conditions which he said makes it easier to share technologies, to advance the agriculture sector.

And Mr Lusambo stated that with a view of diversifying the economy from mining, the people of Zambia require technological knowledge to grow the agriculture sector.

Mr Lusambo also noted that there are opportunities in livestock and aquaculture which he said could lead to the growth of the economy when fully exploited.

He praised the Russian government for support rendered in the agricultural sector, saying Zambia and Russia started collaborating in many areas of development during the Kaunda era.

The Provincial Minister added that the initiative to form cooperatives which Zambia has developed over the years was adopted from the Russian people.

Mr Lusambo explained that the cooperatives have proved to be an effective tool of empowering the local people especially in the agriculture sector.

He said that Zambia stands out to be the destination of investments due to its strategic location, peaceful people and the development of both air and road transport.

Meanwhile, Lusaka Province Permanent Secretary Elias Kamanga said the government has secured 100, 000 hectares of land for the development of a farming block in Chief Shikabeta’s area in Rufunsa district.

Mr Kamanga appealed to the team to consider partnering with the Provincial administration to invest in the area, and help expand development in the agriculture sector.

