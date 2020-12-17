9.5 C
Back-to-Back League Wins Cheers Nkana Bench

Interim Nkana coach Kaunda Simonda says Wednesday’s 2-0 home win over bottom placed and winless Kitwe United was a good welcome for his new boss Kelvin Kaindu.

Kaunda took charge of his last game yesterday against United after taking temporal reins last week following the sidelining of Manfred Chabinga two games ago.

He now makes way for Kaindu who was officially unveiled just 24 hours before the minor Kitwe derby against United.

“It is a good welcome for the coach, he is part of us so we are happy to give him this result,” Kaunda said.

“This is the right result, this is as it should be, we are a big team we need to be winning games we need to have more wins looking at the team it should not be where it is.”

The win, that came courtesy of an Idris Mbombo first half brace, saw Nkana collect back-to-back league wins for the first time this season.

Nkana jumped from 14th to 12th on 11 points from eight matches played with three games in hand and are now seven points behind leaders Buildcon and second placed Zesco United who are tied on 18 points.

“This is the right step in terms of the results,” Kaunda said.

Meanwhile, Nkana return to action on December 23 when they host Petro Athletico of Angola in a CAF Champions League pre-group stage, first leg match in Kitwe.

