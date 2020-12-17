Government has cautioned all the users of government vehicles against any form of misuse before, during and beyond this festive season.

In a statement issued to the media by Ministry of works and supply Public Relations Officer Ndubi Mvula, Minister of Works and Supply Sylvia Chalikosa, said all those mandated to use the government vehicles will do so for the purpose of delivering service to the public.

“Government does not expect to see users turning the government vehicles into personal use such as carrying unauthorized goods and persons, driving without the required documents such as Certificate of Competence, Log Book and Weekend Pass,” stated the Minister.

She said failure to possess the said three documents will attract serious sanctions on the driver of the government vehicle once found wanting.

Ms Chalikosa indicated that it is part of the implementation exercise of government Fleet Management Policy which she launched in November 2019 with the aim to provide a framework for effective monitoring and utilization of government vehicles.

The Minister noted that the implementation of the policy requires the full support of all stakeholders which include members of the general public.

“In order to ensure good governance and effective service delivery as a way of fulfilling the aspirations in the Nation vision of becoming a “Prosperous middle-income country by the year 2030”, it is imperative to develop an efficient and effective public service in harmony with other stakeholders such as the private sector, civil society, cooperating partners and general citizenry,” she explained.

She said officers from the control of government transport will be conducting random checks country wide.

She called upon the general public to be vigilant and report any suspected misuse of government vehicles.

The Minister had also reiterated her call on all Ministries, Provinces and Spending Agencies (MPAs) to take keen interest in familiarizing themselves with the contents of the Government Fleet Management Policy (2019).

Ms Chalikosa has since wished all users of government vehicles a Merry Christmas and prosperous New Year.