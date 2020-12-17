Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has handed over medical supplies under the follow-up technical cooperation project that commenced in 2011 in the four districts of Zambia.

Among the donated items include handwashing buckets, cases of sanitizer and handwashing soap, face masks, some health posters as well as under five cards for children.

JICA Health Programms Officer, Mukupa Malama said during the handover ceremony in Ndola yesterday that the project is aimed at strengthening health systems in Zambia.

Mr. Malama explained that the project which includes training of health volunteers and promoting the health of children is being undertaken in four districts namely Ndola, Lusaka, Solwezi and Kitwe.

Mr. Malama said the project is a symbol of Zambia and Japan strong corporation.

Speaking at the same event, Ndola District Health Director Charles Mwinuna thanked JICA for the donation and for promoting the health of children in the communities.

Dr. Mwinuna said promotion of children’s health services is key in reducing mobility and mortality cases in the country.

And Dr. Mwinuna has cautioned Ndola residents to always adhere to the set guidelines by the ministry of health against COVID-19.

Dr. Mwinuna explained that COVID-19 is still prevailing in Zambia and people should not to relax in observing the health guidelines.

“As of last week Friday, the province recorded a total of 1, 827 positive cases and 51 deaths all from COVID-19 and 29 deaths were from Ndola district. Ndola is on the top list of deaths occurring in the province due to the pandemic.