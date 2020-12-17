Government says it is working around the clock to ensure that the cost of jet one fuel is reduced so as to ensure the airline industry grows.

Ministry of Transport and Communication Permanent Secretary Misheck Lungu says the ministry has noted some of the challenges the airline industry was facing and has not sat back.

“We are sitting down with various stakeholders to see how the fuel for planes can be reduced. Currently jet one fuel is high and not favouring operators, “said Mr.Lungu.

Mr.Lungu who spoke at the launch of the inaugural flight of Royal Zambian Airlines route to South Africa, encouraged the private sector to fill in the gap of airlines which have grounded routes

“Right now South African airlines is facing challenges and it is just prudent that you take it up. People are always traveling and there must be air transport,” he pointed out.

Mr. Lungu commended Royal Zambian Airlines for launching the flight as it was a clear demonstration the opportunities in business were still there despite the Coronavirus pandemic.

And the Permanent Secretary further indicated that plans to launch the national airline carrier were progressing and the delay should not make other players from participating in the airline industry.

He said the national development corporation (IDC) tasked with the project was working towards its successful take off and its status in terms of progress will be made known to the public soon.

The Permanent Secretary also noted that the cost of airspace parking was high and such concerns are been addressed by his ministry.

He observed that air travel and operation related taxes were high but reaffirmed the state’s resolve to have them reviewed.

The permanent secretary however stated that government remains committed to supporting the growth of the airline industry in the country.

He said the investment of more than k1.5 billion kwacha in infrastructure such as the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport is a clear demonstration of the importance of the sector to government.

And Zambia Airports Corporation Limited Managing Director Mfumu Mondoloka says the new terminal at KKIA will commence operations in the second quarter of 2021.

Mr Mondoloka said the contractor engaged to construct the multimillion kwacha structure was finalizing works.

Meanwhile Zambia Civil Aviation Authority Director General Gabriel Lesa says it will continue engaging private airline operators to address the problems faced in their operations.

Mr Lesa said the standards been set by the private sector were encouraging and continuous engagement with government on contentious issues was important.

Earlier Royal Zambian Airlines Business Development Consultant Joseph Mulenga said private sector participation in the airline industry had the potential to contribute to job creation and development in the country.

Dr Mulenga noted that the airline is happy with enabling environment government has created for the sector.