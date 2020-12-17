Lusaka’s finest and A-listers were in attendance at the EPL Manchester Derby event held on Saturday (12th December) by Budweiser Zambia. The occasion was graced by famous faces including His Worship The Mayor of Lusaka City, Miles Sampa and his fiancé Nchimunya, Slap Dee, Salma Sky and Tivo Shikapwashya. The fabulous media personality Mutale Mwanza was the MC of the show which was held at Lusaka’s most sought after venue; The Quorum – a modern, stylish and members-only club in Lusaka’s Kabulonga neighbourhood. Budweiser is always accompanied by high energy music and in similar fashion, DJs El Mukuka, Sebastien Dutch, Clap and Sane were on the decks at the event.

“Our consumers are passionate about football and so are we, it is with great pleasure to connect the King of Beers with the Kings of the Game of Football.” said Sibajene Munkombwe, Country Head of Marketing at Zambian Breweries Plc. This is the fourth instalment of the EPL Game Days which are a part of the global campaign by Budweiser to celebrate and highlight the Budweiser sponsorship of the prominent English Premier League. “These EPL Game Day events are part of the global sensation of Budweiser championing one of the best football leagues in the World. It is an exciting moment for the beer and we are even more thrilled to share this excitement with all football fans across the globe” added Munkombwe. He also encouraged the public to be on the lookout for other Budweiser Football events that will emphasise the brand’s participation in other major sponsorships such as La Liga and the recent announcement of their incredible partnership with football giant Lionel Messi.

Budweiser’s football portfolio includes multi-year partnerships with La Liga and the English Premier League which are among the top internationally acclaimed Football Leagues. Budweiser is also currently in a 30 year partnership with FIFA World Cup making the iconic beer a historical friend of the game of football.

Pictures of the successfully attended event in Lusaka can be found on the Budweiser Zambia social media pages using hashtag #EPLgameDay and #BeAKing.