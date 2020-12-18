A Fourteen -year- old girl of Malambwa Village in Chief Chikwanda’s Chiefdom in Mpika District of Muchinga Province, has been defiled.

Muchinga Province Police Commissioner Joel Njase confirmed the incident in Mpika.

According to the Police Commissioner, the incident happened on 13th December around 19:00 hours in Malambwa village.

Mr.Njase said that the matter was reported to the police two days after the incident by Dorothy Chewe, 42, of the mentioned village.

“Ms. Dorothy Chewe reported the matter to the police on 15th December where she said that her daughter had been defiled.” said Mr. Njase.

The Police Commissioner further said that the victim was sexually abused by Alex Mukupa whose age is unknown of the same village.

Mr. Njase explained that the victim was coming from her friends place on the alleged day when she met Alex Mukupa who grabbed her hand and took her to a nearby bush where he had canal knowledge of her.

He added that the victim sustained painful private parts and a docket has been opened and no arrest has been made as the suspect is on the run.