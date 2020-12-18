The Christian Churches Monitoring Group (CCMG) has been challenged to provide proof of foreigners being registered as voters by the Electoral Commission of Zamba (ECZ).

CCMG has accused some voter registration officers under the Electoral Commission of Zambia of having enlisted foreigners on the new voters register which will be used in 2021 general and the future elections

But in an interview, Governance and Legal activist, Isaac Mwanza, called on Father Cleophas Lungu and his group to move beyond the making of mere political allegations by providing evidence of foreigners being registered as voters.

“At this point, it is clear the propaganda machinery of political parties is being used against each other and against ECZ. Some party functionaries are giving NRCs and voter’s cards to children and foreign nationals from neighboring countries to pose as persons ECZ registered as voters,” said.

He said it was unfortunate institutions which are supposed to have credibility such as CCMG are falling prey to this propaganda by attempting to give legitimacy through false alarms.

“At the end of the day, CCMG and its funding international partners will be writing final misleading reports about Zambia registering children and foreign nationals just to discredit our country’s electoral system based on untested allegations and propaganda being made by political competitors,” said Mwanza.

Mr Mwanza said those claiming children were registered or foreign nationals are being registered are failing to provide exact location or finer details of where such practices have been done because that is how the propaganda works.

“Unfortunately, I must add that the mission for CCMG can now be discerned from the political demeanor and language used by Father Lungu” he said.

Mr Mwanza has advised the clergy to desist from taking political sides and feeding into reports of international stakeholders aimed at discrediting the country.

“Clearly, Fr. Lungu has taken a political side and capitalizing on the goodwill of foreign entities who are funding CCMG to legitimize the propaganda being done by political parties,” said Mwanza

And ECZ Acting Public Relations Manager Sylvia Bwalya disputed the claims of foreigners being registered stating the Commission can only register eligible candidates who are Zambians and are 18 years and above.