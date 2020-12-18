A Catholic clergy in Solwezi district in North-Western Province has appealed to the church not to ignore people who show intentions of committing suicide.
Speaking at a nine day prayer session in preparation for Christmas, dubbed healing of broken hearts held at St. Daniel Cathedral Parish, Father Daniel Maungani said committing suicide begins with a thought followed by a word.
Fr. Maungani who is also St. Daniel Catholic Cathedral administrator said people who commit suicide first develop thoughts of self-harm and hatred which eventually leads them to wanting to commit suicide.
“Others develop thoughts of self-harm…to harm themselves. Some want to commit suicide… anything I will kill myself…anything small I will kill myself…every time until finally you find them hanging”, he said.
Fr. Maungani said people who mention of wanting to commit suicide every time are heart broken and need to be helped.
He said condemning them is not a solution as it will only add petrol on the already deteriorating problems of the individual in question.
“So if you hear a person every time talking about hanging himself,take that person seriously because he will indeed kill himself …he has a broken heart…you just find a person has taken chloroquine and killed himself” Fr. Maungani said.
He said a person with thoughts of committing suicide is sick in the heart adding that people around him should pay a lot of attention to him.
Fr. Maungani said broken heartiness can lead people to throw themselves into different things and ways that make others surprised because the person is heartbroken inside.
He since advised members of the church not to condemn such people as sinners or outcast but to support them by offering them counselling in order to help them come out of the situation.
German Produced Hager Werken Embalming Compound Pink Powder in General items, We advise on the prices of the product and samples can be sent if there is inquiry German Produced Hager Werken Embalming Compound Pink Powder in General items Embalming compound in powder form both PINK and WHITE,Radio active and Hot compound. We do supply to all Southern African Countries. Kindly Call/Whatsapp us on +27618519028 we will be able to help you.
We have Skin lightening/whitening Products, stretch mark removal on stretch marks, Tummy removal, weight loss products, Fitness, Beauty, Facial Cream and soap for bath, Skin Softening, Hair grow, and many more products. Our site reaches out to present to you products we stock and sell out to our willing potential buyers and distributors all around the globe. We specialize in Natural Herbal beauty, Health and Fitness products for both men & women and we do deliver to any where.
For Quick Response Kindly Call/Whatsapp us on +27618519028 we will be able to help you.