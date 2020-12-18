9.5 C
Firing Fear Haunts Winless Kitwe United Coach

By sports
Kitwe United coach Stephen Mwansa fears for his job as his promoted side remain rooted at the bottom of the FAZ Super Division.

Winless Chingalika, who have four points from 10 matches played, on Wednesday lost 2-0 to Nkana in Wusakile in the Kitwe derby.

In a post-match interview, Mwansa said his destiny remains in the hands of club management.

‘I cannot say much but the onus is with the sponsors. I don’t know what is going to happen but I have tried all my best,’ Mwansa said.

He said Kitwe have assembled a good side despite failing to win so far in the season.

‘I think the focus and tactical discipline is lacking. We planned to contain Nkana and defend but ended up allowing two silly goals,’ Mwansa said.

‘I am very disappointed with the loss because what we planned is not what players did on the pitch. ‘

Mwansa added: ‘Also fatigue is coming in because we have been playing games continuously on Wednesday and Saturday without resting.’

Previous articleMoney being Paid Back by Ministers is Initial Payment, UPND will Ensure they Pay More Money Back-HH

