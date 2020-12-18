Solwezi General hospital has received an advance payment of about K436,000 from the National Health Insurance Management Authority (NHIMA) to improve quality of care for the members.

NHIMA Quality Assurance and Accreditation Director, Mpuma Kamanga said this is out of the approved sum of about K655 thousand.

Dr Kamanga said in a telephone interview in Solwezi today that, this is part of the process to improve quality of care for its members accessing services from the health facility.

He said the facility is expected to work on the outpatient department so as to fast track services for NHIMA members, renovate the specific wards identified for NHIMA members as well as buy equipment and drugs.

“Solwezi general hospital as one of the 132 NHIMA accredited facilities has received K436, 000 so far out of the approved K655,268.42. With this advance, we agreed that they work on the OPD so as to fast track services for our members, renovate specific wards, buy equipment and drugs as well as change the general outlook of the facility,” Dr Kamanga said.

Dr Kamanga said the facility has also received K240 thousand in claims for treating NHIMA members who seek treatment at the hospital.

Meanwhile, Dr Kamanga said the institution has so far disbursed K40 million out of the budgeted K65 million advance payment to the 132 NHIMA accredited health facilities countrywide.

And a check at the health facility revealed that works to renovate the outpatient department and the identified wards is underway while the painting of the outside structures is also on course.