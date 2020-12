Pompi collaborated with American Grammy nominated gospel artiste ,Mali Music on the song “Penne Ni Manga Nyumba”

This song speaks about the importance of where you decide to pitch your tent (Build your house). E.g Lot faced the consiquences of pitching his tent in the wrong place. So the song is a call for people to pitch a tent where they see love and truth. Its a celebration of believers being a city on a hill.