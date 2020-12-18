President Edgar Lungu says the death of Constitutional Court Judge Enock Mulembe is a loss not only to his colleagues but to the entire nation.

President Lungu said Mr Mulembe was a well-schooled judge who has gone too soon.

In a statement issued to the media by Special Assistant to the President Isaac Chimpampe, President Lungu stated that the death of the Constitutional Judge Mulembe who passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020 in the University Teaching Hospital is regrettable.

The President hailed Judge Mulembe’s immense contribution to the development of the Zambian Judiciary, Particularly in the human rights.

He added that Judge Mulembe saved the Human Rights Commission with distinction when he was Director of the Commission.

President Lungu further added that the Judge together with other Judges of the Constitutional Court have been presiding over various cases independently.

“He also contributed a lot when he was Chief Executive Officer of the Zambia Institute of Advanced Legal Education. Therefore, he was a well-schooled Judge who has gone too soon,” explained President Lungu.

The President highlighted that Judge Mulembe’s contribution to the country’s judiciary will be missed.

President Lungu has since conveyed his heartfelt condolences and that of the people of Zambia to the bereaved family and wished them Gods fortitude and solace.