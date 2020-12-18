9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, December 18, 2020
type here...
Economy
Updated:

U.S. Launches Program to Strengthen Regulatory and Fiscal Governance in Zambia’s Mining Sector

By Chief Editor
41 views
0
Economy U.S. Launches Program to Strengthen Regulatory and Fiscal Governance in Zambia’s Mining...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Embassy of the United States is partnering with the Government of the Republic of Zambia to strengthen regulatory oversight and improve fiscal governance in the country’s vital mining sector. The U.S. Department of State Bureau of Energy and Natural Resources, through an 18-month program under its Energy Governance and Capacity Initiative (EGCI), has joined with Deloitte to provide technical assistance to the Ministry of Mines and Mineral Development.

U.S. technical assistance will provide the Ministry of Mines and Mineral Development with a better understanding of the fiscal implications of mineral resource development, including a review of existing revenue frameworks, in order to strengthen Zambia’s international competitiveness and attract greater private sector investment. In addition, the EGCI program will provide an overview of international best practices in regulatory and policy development in the mining sector, including a review of the Mines and Minerals Development Act, in order to support a stable and effective regulatory regime for the mining sector.

Commenting on U.S. assistance to promote economic prosperity in Zambia, Chargé d’Affaires, a.i. David Young stated, “We’re very excited to partner with the Ministry of Mines and Mineral Development on this project. We believe that a stronger framework for regulatory oversight and fiscal governance will help Zambia to attract greater investment into the mining sector, which in turn will support job creation and drive economic growth.”

Previous articleCCMG challenged to provide proof of foreign registered voters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 0

U.S. Launches Program to Strengthen Regulatory and Fiscal Governance in Zambia’s Mining Sector

The Embassy of the United States is partnering with the Government of the Republic of Zambia to strengthen regulatory...
Read more
Feature Politics

CCMG challenged to provide proof of foreign registered voters

Chief Editor - 0
The Christian Churches Monitoring Group (CCMG) has been challenged to provide proof of foreigners being registered as voters by the Electoral Commission of Zamba...
Read more
Headlines

Enough political will required to implement Economic Recovery Programme-Chibamba

Chief Editor - 0
Economist Chibamba Kanyama says there is need for adequate political will if the newly launched Economic Recovery Programme is to be successfully implemented. Mr Kanyama...
Read more
Feature Sports

Firing Fear Haunts Winless Kitwe United Coach

sports - 2
Kitwe United coach Stephen Mwansa fears for his job as his promoted side remain rooted at the bottom of the FAZ Super Division. Winless Chingalika,...
Read more
General News

Money being Paid Back by Ministers is Initial Payment, UPND will Ensure they Pay More Money Back-HH

Chief Editor - 201
United party For national Development (UPND) President, Hakainde Hichilema has described the amount of money being paid back by Ministers who illegally stayed in...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

USAID to support 10 000 farmers to increase their productivity and incomes

Economy Chief Editor - 3
Ten thousand emerging farmers are earmarked to receive support to increase their productivity, incomes, and sustainable farming practices under a new project spearheaded by...
Read more

Energy expert call for utilization of Liquid Petroleum Gas

Economy Chief Editor - 3
An Energy Expert has observed the need for government and stakeholders to increase sensitization on the use of Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) for various...
Read more

Royal Zambia airline launch flight to South Africa

Economy editor - 11
Government says it is working around the clock to ensure that the cost of jet one fuel is reduced so as to ensure the...
Read more

NAPSA buys shares in MTN Zambia

Economy Chief Editor - 38
The National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA) has bought an 8% stake in MTN Zambia through a share placement. This was confirmed in a statement released...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.