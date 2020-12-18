9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, December 18, 2020
type here...
General News
Updated:

Wanchinga dismisses social media report on teacher recruitment

By Chief Editor
41 views
0
General News Wanchinga dismisses social media report on teacher recruitment
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Ministry of General Education has dismissed the statement circulating on social media in relation to teacher recruitment.

In a statement issued to the media by Ministry of General Education Spokesperson Nondo Chilonga, the Minister of General Education Dennis Wanchinga is reported to have said that his ministry will be recruiting 30, 000 teachers next year.

“There are some reports on different platforms attributing to the Minister of General Education, Honorable Dr. Dennis Wanchinga, regarding the recruitment of teachers,” said Mrs. Chilonga.

She disclosed that the Minister had not held any meeting this week where he issued statements on teacher recruitment.

She added that information regarding teacher recruitment is disseminated officially using public electronic and print media.

Mrs. Chilonga indicated that all unofficial communication on social media platforms should be disregarded.

She urged the general public to ignore the information as the statements being circulated are false.

Previous articleUSAID to support 10 000 farmers to increase their productivity and incomes

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Wanchinga dismisses social media report on teacher recruitment

The Ministry of General Education has dismissed the statement circulating on social media in relation to teacher recruitment. In a...
Read more
Economy

USAID to support 10 000 farmers to increase their productivity and incomes

Chief Editor - 0
Ten thousand emerging farmers are earmarked to receive support to increase their productivity, incomes, and sustainable farming practices under a new project spearheaded by...
Read more
Economy

Energy expert call for utilization of Liquid Petroleum Gas

Chief Editor - 0
An Energy Expert has observed the need for government and stakeholders to increase sensitization on the use of Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) for various...
Read more
Health

NHIMA to facelift Solwezi hospital

Chief Editor - 0
Solwezi General hospital has received an advance payment of about K436,000 from the National Health Insurance Management Authority (NHIMA) to improve quality of care...
Read more
General News

National Population Policy designed to help Zambia achieve the prosperous middle income status

Chief Editor - 0
Eastern Province Acting Permanent Secretary Jodphat Lombe says the implementation of the National Population Policy has been designed to help the country achieve the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

National Population Policy designed to help Zambia achieve the prosperous middle income status

General News Chief Editor - 0
Eastern Province Acting Permanent Secretary Jodphat Lombe says the implementation of the National Population Policy has been designed to help the country achieve the...
Read more

Chalikosa talks tough on government vehicles during festive Season

General News editor - 7
Government has cautioned all the users of government vehicles against any form of misuse before, during and beyond this festive season. In a statement issued...
Read more

Government challenges Unions for Civil Servants to Restore the Image of the Public Service in Zambia

General News Chief Editor - 4
Government has challenged the Civil Servants and Allied Workers Union of Zambia (CSAWUZ), to restore the image of the public service in Zambia. ...
Read more

JICA donates medical supplies

General News Chief Editor - 5
Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has handed over medical supplies under the follow-up technical cooperation project that commenced in 2011 in the four...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.