The Ministry of General Education has dismissed the statement circulating on social media in relation to teacher recruitment.

In a statement issued to the media by Ministry of General Education Spokesperson Nondo Chilonga, the Minister of General Education Dennis Wanchinga is reported to have said that his ministry will be recruiting 30, 000 teachers next year.

“There are some reports on different platforms attributing to the Minister of General Education, Honorable Dr. Dennis Wanchinga, regarding the recruitment of teachers,” said Mrs. Chilonga.

She disclosed that the Minister had not held any meeting this week where he issued statements on teacher recruitment.

She added that information regarding teacher recruitment is disseminated officially using public electronic and print media.

Mrs. Chilonga indicated that all unofficial communication on social media platforms should be disregarded.

She urged the general public to ignore the information as the statements being circulated are false.