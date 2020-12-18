9.5 C
Workers at Chinese Owned Fubest Supermarket demand for better pay

By Chief Editor
Workers at Fubest Supermarket, a Chinese owned business in Kasama District, Northern Province, have turned down tools demanding improved working conditions of service.

The workers say they do not know their conditions of service and that they knock off late and are not provided with transport or overtime allowances.

The workers said in Kasama today that management at the company has refused to issue them contract letters despite working for two years.

“We get very low salaries of between K800 and K1, 200 per month, and the salaries are also not fixed, because they keep on changing from time to time,” they complained.

The workers who later stormed the labour office also revealed that the supermarket does not even pay social security for them.

But Fubest Director, Yan Jian, who appeared before the Federation of Free Trade Unions of Zambia (FFTUZ) and the Labour office denied all accusations made by the employees.

Mr Yan however, has promised to improve working conditions of workers after he was engaged on a number of labour related issues.

Meanwhile, FFTUZ committee member Amos Muselema has expressed concerns over continued lack of adherence of the country’s labour laws by some employers.

“There is a need for both employees and their employer’s especially foreign investors, to acquaint themselves with labour laws and industrial related documents for them to work effectively,” Mr Muselema said.

He explained that FFTUZ and Fubest management need to ensure that employee’s working conditions are improved for the better.

And Acting Senior Labour Officer, for Northern Province Mathews Shimoomba said his office will remain committed towards promoting conducive working conditions for employees

“The labour office will engage Fubest management so that they can follow the country’s labour laws,” he stressed.

Mr Shimoomba has since advised the workers to go back to work while his office works to ensure their interests are protected.

Previous articleU.S. Launches Program to Strengthen Regulatory and Fiscal Governance in Zambia’s Mining Sector

